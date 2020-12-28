Rick's Six: More snow expected mid-week, 2 dead in head-on crash on I-80, and a year we'd like to forget

A good day to all on this final Monday of 2020. A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch is effect for the final days of 2020. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The storm watch is in effect from noon, Tuesday, until noon, Wednesday.

According to the weather service, a winter storm will spread snow over the area Tuesday afternoon. Snow will become heavy at times through Tuesday night, especially along and north of a Fairfield Iowa to Quad-Cities, to Sterling, Illinois line. At this time, it appears 3 to 8 inches of snow is likely to fall along and north of that line. South of that line, snow will change to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Travel is expected to become slick and difficult Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Details

• WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

• WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

• WHEN: From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.