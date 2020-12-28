Rick's Six: More snow expected mid-week, 2 dead in head-on crash on I-80, and a year we'd like to forget

A good day to all on this final Monday of 2020. A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch is effect for the final days of 2020. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The storm watch is in effect from noon, Tuesday, until noon, Wednesday.
According to the weather service, a winter storm will spread snow over the area Tuesday afternoon. Snow will become heavy at times through Tuesday night, especially along and north of a Fairfield Iowa to Quad-Cities, to Sterling, Illinois line. At this time, it appears 3 to 8 inches of snow is likely to fall along and north of that line. South of that line, snow will change to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Travel is expected to become slick and difficult Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Details
• WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
• WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
• IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
1. Sunny and cold today
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.
Snow is expected Tuesday after 1 p.m. The high will be near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday night there's a chance of snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 28 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
2. Two dead, one injured in I-80 head-on crash
Two people are dead and one injured after two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Walcott late Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 285 ½.
According to the crash report issued Sunday by the Iowa State Patrol, a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was reported multiple times as driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.
The Concorde struck an Infiniti QX60 head-on that was westbound.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured person was taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment. The Iowa State Patrol did not say how extensive the person’s injuries are.
The names of the victims were not released Sunday pending family notification.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Buffalo Police Department, Walcott Police Department, Medic EMS and Med Force Air Ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
3. East Moline firefighters investigate fire at apartment building
East Moline firefighters were investigating a fire Saturday at an apartment building in the Fox Pointe apartment complex in East Moline.
The building where the fire occurred is in the 4300 block of 7th Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:16 p.m. Saturday to find smoke coming from under the roof.
A small amount of flame shown from the roof that allowed firefighters to pinpoint the fire between a firewall. Read more.
5. 2020: A look back at stories — big and small — in the Quad-Cities
2020 is almost over, and for many, it’s a year that can’t end soon enough. The COVID-19 pandemic killed 325,000 Americans and nearly 400 people in the Quad-Cities, so far. Businesses shuttered, schools closed and people hunkered down. Extreme violence in the streets forced Davenport and Rock Island to issue curfews. A child at a sleepover disappeared, yet to be seen again. A superstorm wreaked havoc and cost millions in damages. A bitter election forced wider our political divides.
It was one thing after another. Read more.
