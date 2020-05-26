Rick's Six: More summer weather, new road work in Bettendorf, and that darn cat

A good Tuesday to all. Today will be another summer-like day with lots of sunshine and a chance of showers. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-80s
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. on Wednesday Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely Wednesday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Wednesday night.
The Rock is currently at 12.2 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.3 feet today then fall below flood stage Wednesday night.
2. 14th Street to close in Bettendorf
Beginning today and continuing for about 3 weeks, 14th Street between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed to thru traffic for water main replacement work.
Southbound traffic will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street.
Northbound traffic will be detoured along Mississippi Boulevard to 15th Street.
Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times. The intent is for local access to be provided from both the north and south ends of the work zone, however periodic closures of one end may be needed and traffic control will be adjusted accordingly.
3. More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. Middle Road project begins
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing into July Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen and Belmont roads.
The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
5. 17-year-old cat is home in Bettendorf after 10-year absence
After 10 years, Herschel — a little skinny but otherwise healthy — has come home, possibly after using up one or two of his nine lives.
Karla Ehrler, of Bettendorf, didn’t know what to think when a Quad-City veterinarian called her to ask whether she had a black cat.
“I told them no,” she said. “I said I didn’t have a black cat.” She does have other animals, including birds, dogs and a rabbit.
And then it struck her. Read more.
