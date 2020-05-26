Rick's Six: More summer weather, new road work in Bettendorf, and that darn cat

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Tuesday to all. Today will be another summer-like day with lots of sunshine and a chance of showers. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the mid-80s

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. on Wednesday Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely Wednesday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.