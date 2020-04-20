Rick's Six: Mostly sunny and breezy, another COVID-19 death in Muscatine County, 3 inductees to Q-C Sports Hall of Fame, and a mother's quest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Monday to all. Rick's Six is back after a week to bring you the latest news you need to know to start your day.

We start off the day with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

It states: "Thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into early evening, mainly along and northeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad Cities. The primary threats will be small hail and strong winds to 50 mph. Strong west to southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected late this morning and this afternoon. These strong winds combined with lowest relative humidity values in the range of 35 to 45 percent, will combine to produce a very high grassland fire danger in areas where dry, tall grasses are prevalent."

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly Sunny and breezy

Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees. A light west wind will increase in intensity in the morning gusting as high as 35 mph.