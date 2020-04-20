You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Mostly sunny and breezy, another COVID-19 death in Muscatine County, 3 inductees to Q-C Sports Hall of Fame, and a mother's quest

4/20/20

A good Monday to all. Rick's Six is back after a week to bring you the latest news you need to know to start your day.

We start off the day with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

It states: "Thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into early evening, mainly along and northeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad Cities. The primary threats will be small hail and strong winds to 50 mph. Strong west to southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected late this morning and this afternoon. These strong winds combined with lowest relative humidity values in the range of 35 to 45 percent, will combine to produce a very high grassland fire danger in areas where dry, tall grasses are prevalent."

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees. A light west wind will increase in intensity in the morning gusting as high as 35 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Rivers

That Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until Friday. The river is currently at 16.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.

• Area river levels

2. COVID-19: Rock Island reports 28 new confirmed cases

Another person has died from the COVID-19 virus in Muscatine County, bringing the number of deaths to four in that county. On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 389 additional positive cases for a total of 2,902 positive cases.

According to IDPH, the additional death reported Sunday was an older adult, aged 61-80, in Muscatine County. In the state, 198 people are hospitalized, and 1,171 Iowans have recovered.

Cases and total deaths for these counties were: Clinton: 41 cases, no deaths; Louisa County: 212 cases, two deaths; and Scott County, 159 cases and three deaths.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 262. Statewide, there were 1,197 new cases, and 33 additional deaths. There are 30,357 confirmed cases in Illinois. Read more.

3. Hasley, Thompson and Yohe to be inducted into Sports Hall of Fame

As so often is the case, the trio of annual inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is a diverse group.

The 34th group of honorees includes the Quad-Cities’ godfather of golf, a former basketball star who also excelled as a coach and administrator, and a hockey player who rose above a teenage tragedy to become a leading figure in his sport.

Jim Hasley, Scott Thompson and Andy Yohe will be added to the Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of honorees to 108.

They were scheduled to be recognized May 17 at the 39th annual Salute to Sports, but that event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a virtual Salute to Sports at some point later in May. Read more.

