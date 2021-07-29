Rick's Six: Muggy, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island

4. 'We have to vaccinate our way out of this': Quad-Cities health officials urge caution as COVID-19 numbers climb

Quad-Cities public health officials are urging vaccination and caution as federal officials warn of the potential dangers posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Scientists cited new information about the ability of the Delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s recommendations are for areas with substantial and high transmission, Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health department, said during a Wednesday news conference. The CDC has four levels of community transmission. From low to high they are low, moderate, substantial and high.

“Both Scott and Rock Island counties are currently at the moderate transmission level, but case counts are rising quickly,” Thoreson said.