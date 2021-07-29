 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Muggy, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island
0 Comments
Rick's Six: Muggy, Davenport police surround apartment, and bobcat spotted roaming Rock Island

  • Updated
A good Thursday to all. We'll have to endure another wickedly hot and humid day before the weather breaks for much more comfortable temps. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Advisory

First, a heat advisory from the weather service.

A heat advisory for the region remains in effect until 8 p.m., today. Heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon and evening.

These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Beat the heat

1. Mostly sunny and hot

Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. West winds around 10 mph will become north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 80 degrees. East winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 64 degrees.

2. Davenport police surround house of 4th Street

Davenport police surrounded an apartment building at 1451 W. 4th Street early Thursday. A man wanted on warrants was hold up in the building.

Davenport police have surrounded an apartment building in the 1400 block of West 4th Street. They are getting assistance from Bettendorf's BearCar armored personnel carrier.

Fourth Street has been closed at Fillmore Steet because of the police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

3. A bobcat is roaming Rock Island

Rock Island bobcat

This bobcat was photographed on a trail camera Monday in Rock Island.

The first photo was taken at night so Duane Bonsall wasn't sure what he was seeing.

Monday's morning light confirmed his suspicion: A bobcat has been roaming the woods near Bonsall's Rock Island home.

A retired school principal and coach, the 83-year-old set up a trail camera on a nearby walking path, south of Highland Springs Golf Course. Read more.

 4. 'We have to vaccinate our way out of this': Quad-Cities health officials urge caution as COVID-19 numbers climb

coronavirus logo

Quad-Cities public health officials are urging vaccination and caution as federal officials warn of the potential dangers posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Scientists cited new information about the ability of the Delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s recommendations are for areas with substantial and high transmission, Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health department, said during a Wednesday news conference. The CDC has four levels of community transmission. From low to high they are low, moderate, substantial and high.

“Both Scott and Rock Island counties are currently at the moderate transmission level, but case counts are rising quickly,” Thoreson said.

Thoreson said that as of Wednesday, the mask guidance for the Quad-Cities as a whole has not changed, but it could quickly if Quad-Citians don’t stem the rapid increases in infections on both sides of the river.

For June there were 88 positive cases reported for Scott County, Thoreson said. As of Tuesday, July’s count was 211 positive cases reported. Of those, at least 180 have been since July 13 Read more.

More on COVID-19

• Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

• Illinois State Capitol, Secretary of State offices, and driver services facilities reinstitute mask policy

• Pritzker to review state masking guidance amid CDC reversal

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects call for vaccinated to wear masks

5. Centerville outlasts Camanche in extra-inning semifinal tussle

Camanche vs Centerville state baseball

Members of the Camanche team meet at the mound during Camanche vs Centerville semifinal action of the Class 2A Iowa state baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa.

As the runs and hits were mounting late Wednesday night at Merchants Park in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal, Darryl Cochran had a bad feeling in his gut.

“I had this feeling that it was going to come down to that last at-bat,” the Camanche baseball coach said, “and it did.”

Centerville overcame nine wild pitches, a seven-run deficit and a half-dozen errors to prevent Camanche from reaching its first state championship game in 34 years with a 12-11 triumph in eight innings. Read more.

6. Davenport man charged with firing shots toward a car sentenced to two years probation, required to obtain GED

Ramon Tenorio.jpg

Tenorio

A Davenport man arrested in April for firing shots at a car on the 1200 block on Brown Street was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation, with a requirement that he obtain his GED.

Ramon Tenorio, 21, allegedly grabbed a gun from a car and shot nine times at another car, court documents state. The incident was captured on camera and no injuries were reported. Read more.

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6.  Wieskamp finally gets to see if hard work has paid off

Penn St Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) picks up a loose ball over Penn State forward Trent Buttrick during a game last season.

Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.

In more ways than one.

The former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa star has spent a great deal of time on airplanes, criss-crossing the country doing workouts for NBA teams.

He also has made a considerable climb up the NBA’s draft board to the point where he is almost certain to be selected in Thursday night’s NBA draft and could even have an outside shot at becoming Iowa’s first Round 1 pick in 23 years.

But as the draft approaches, Wieskamp admitted he still isn’t entirely sure what to expect. Read more.

Today's top videos

The Quad City Irish rugby team has a non-tackle practice Wednesday at Centennial Park in Davenport. “We come out every Wednesday during the summertime and then we’ll start practices Monday and Wednesday or Monday and Thursday,” said team captain Jake Wirz. “We play teams such as Bremer, Iowa City, Des Moines. We’ve got a full schedule up right now.” Wirz said rugby has taken off in the United States. “Rugby is a lot safer than American football,” he added. “People don’t want to think that but you only want to hit people as hard as you want to get hit without pads, so there’s a lot fewer injuries.” There also is a woman’s team that the Irish have formed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 40 and HB 2748, allowing special education students to continue attending school through the end of the school year in which they turn 22.

