Rick's Six: Nasty wind chills this morning, preventing cyber attacks, and youth protest plans for larger juvenile detention center

A good turkey week Monday to all. While many of us are preparing for the great turkey eat on Thursday, some of us still have to work. So before you head out this morning, take note: Wind chills this morning will range from the lower teens to single digits above zero.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the 30s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. West winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night there will be increasing clouds with a low around 38 degrees. South winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 30% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
2. Street closure in Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today 35th Street will be closed south of State Street (U.S. 67) and north Depot Street for a rail crossing replacement.
The work is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday.
During this time, access to businesses located north of the rail crossing will be from State Street only and access for businesses south of the rail crossing will be from 42nd Street and Elm Street.
3. Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling from barge
A man was rescued from the Mississippi River and taken to the hospital late Sunday afternoon after falling off a barge near the Grain Processing Center in Muscatine.
The Muscatine Fire Department was called to 1600 Oregon Street a little after 3:20 p.m. Sunday to a report of an individual who had fallen off a barge and was unable to climb out of the river, according to a city news release.
Firefighters launched a rescue boat and were able to pull the man into the boat and take him back to shore near the GPC facility, where other firefighters assisted in lifting him over a levee into an ambulance. He was transported to Unity Point Health – Trinity Muscatine for treatment, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.
The man was in the 42-degree water for approximately 21 minutes, according to the release.
"This was one of those low frequency but high risk events that we train for," Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said. "There was a lot of wind which made the effort difficult but our personnel did a great job."
Muscatine County Search & Rescue also responded and deployed two boats, which were recalled after Muscatine Fire had the victim back on shore, according to the release.
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and the Muscatine County Police Department also provided assistance during the rescue.
Related reading
4. Scott County youth protest plans for larger juvenile detention center
Protesters gathered Sunday in downtown Davenport in opposition to plans to build a larger Scott County juvenile detention center, with youth holding signs that read "Please, give me a chance" and "Listen to the kids."
"While jail is needed for serious, bad people, kids are still learning and growing," said 10-year and Jefferson Elementary School fifth grader Shariya McLemore. "We need chances and leaders to show us how to become successful; not jails that leaders can throw us into when we mess up. I do not support the expansion of the detention center. And instead, I know the money should be invested in building a better community for our Black and brown families."
The Scott County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday and be presented with designs for a new, 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center that would more than double the current licensed capacity of 18 beds. Read more.
5. At least 3 Q-C municipalities have fallen victim to cyber attacks. Experts say they are common, but can be prevented.
Scammers pretending to be Brandt Construction emailed a city of Rock Island accountant to update automatic payment information. After the fraudsters returned a form, the accountant called their company contact to confirm, following the city's usual practices, only to discover it was fake. Scammers, that time, weren't paid.
In Bettendorf, the city’s human resources director fielded an emailed request asking to change City Administrator Decker Ploehn's direct deposit information. When the director, Kathleen Richlen, walked a paper form to Ploehn, he greeted her with surprise. He hadn’t requested a change. Again, the scammers were foiled.
In Rock Island County, scammers impersonating a construction company sent a June 1 email asking the county to update its banking information. The attached documentation looked convincing — a change-account document available on the county’s website and a letter from the vice president of commercial banking at Citizens Bank in Macomb, Ill., verifying account and routing numbers. The county changed the information, and 18 days later wired $97,042 to the fraudulent account. A month later, another $18,061 was sent before the scam was discovered.
Cyberattacks and scam attempts are an increasingly frequent and expensive hazard government organizations must contend with, and they can bilk local governments out of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Bettendorf man on parole until 2028 arrested for selling cocaine
Multiple dead, 20+ injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin
Cassioppi stunned in top-ranked Hawkeyes' opener
At least 3 Quad-Cities municipalities have fallen victim to cyber attacks. Experts say they are common, but can be prevented.
Western Michigan at Iowa at a glance