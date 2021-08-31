Rick's Six: Near-record flooding for the Wapsi, 1-year-old in serious condition after near-drowning in East Moline, and what's going up?

A good Tuesday to all. While thunderstorms are expected across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and far northeast Missouri this morning and again late this afternoon and evening, the threat of rain in the Quad-Cities remains low.
The big concern is moderate-to-major flooding that is expected along portions of the Wapsipinicon river due to recent heavy rainfall over northern Iowa.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-80s
There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. for the Quad-City region. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and with a low around 55 degrees.
2. Flood warning for the Wapsi
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice.
Early today the river was at 5.7 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Near-record flooding is predicted.
The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 7.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 13.5 feet Monday night. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
At 14 feet, water reaches the bottoms of the U.S. 67 bridge decks over the Wapsipinicon backwaters. Water also overtops the floodwall to an establishment near the old U.S. 61 bridge.
3. Augustana College opens new health and athletics center
Augustana College officially opened its latest addition to the campus: the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance.
The Lindberg Center houses the college’s kinesiology and public health programs. It is also equipped with an indoor swimming pool that will be used by college athletes, including the new men’s and women’s water polo teams.
“It is our hope and prayer that this building will shape generations of Augustana College students as they grow in mind, body and spirit,” Augustana College President Steven Bahls said during a ribbon cutting for the new center. Read more.
4. What's going up? Here are 10 projects under way in the Q-C
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or expanding in the Quad-Cities. Here are 10 of them.
5. 1-year-old in serious condition after near-drowning in bathtub in East Moline
A child is in critical condition after almost drowning in a bathtub in East Moline.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old close to 5 p.m. Saturday, the department said Monday.
A relative was reportedly giving the child a bath and stepped away to take care of other young children in the apartment on the 1000 block of 50th Ave. The relative then found the child unresponsive in the tub.
The child regained their vitals after being transported to Illini Hospital in Silvis. The child was later transported to the OSF Hospital in Peoria and remains in serious condition.
The incident remains under investigation, but police don't suspect foul play.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as this is a difficult situation they are dealing with," the department said in a statement.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Commander Lt. Jason Kratt at 309-752-1547.
