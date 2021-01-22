Rick's Six: Negative wind chills and snow, vaccinations update, and Moline police officer seriously hurt making arrest

A good Friday to all but not so much good when it comes to the weather. Wind-chills in the negative numbers and snow will be pushing through the Quad-City region. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook: Today wind-chill readings will drop to around 10 below to 15 below zero at times north of the U.S. 30 corridor early this morning and again late tonight.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday through Thursday: A storm system will bring light to moderate snowfall to the region late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along and north of Interstate 80 with less than an inch south. A wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A winter storm could impact portions of the region early next week with heavy snow and a wintry mix. There is still some uncertainty in the track, strength and timing of this storm.
1. A high in the mid teens
Today will be sunny with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees
Saturday we will see increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Saturday night snow is likely before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. There is a 40% chance of overnight snow.
2. Bettendorf I-74 bridge elevator hits snag
A requirement for American-made steel could double Bettendorf's cost for elevators connected to the new Interstate 74 bridge.
The city was planning to pay about $400,000 for elevator cars that are part of the $2.2 million letdown structure on the west side of the Illinois-bound span, near the Bettendorf riverfront.
But the estimates were based on the belief the structure and its parts would comply with the Buy America provision that requires the I-74 project to use primarily U.S.-made parts and components. Read more.
3. COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Milan will go appointment-only; Scott County starts Phase 1B on Feb. 1, but cautions it could take 9 months to get to everyone eligible
Health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County each reported a COVID-19-related death Thursday as the Quad-Cities toll rose to 457.
Rock Island County has confirmed 290 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic. Health officials announced another 47 new cases Thursday, increasing the total case count to 11,852.
Scott County COVID-19 death toll increased to 167, and health officials said 95 new infections were recorded. The county has reported 15,602 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The health departments from both sides of the Quad-Cities made major announcements Thursday, as Scott County officials said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded the Phase 1B pool to include people age 65 or older.
Rock Island County announced a major change in how people included in Illinois' Phase 1B will sign up for vaccinations at the county's drive-thru site in Milan. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Iowa House rejects call for mandatory masks, remote hearings AFL-CIO files OSHA complaint about worker safety
5. Moline detective seriously injured during arrest
A Moline police detective is being treated for serious injuries he sustained while making an arrest. The incident occurred when police stopped Zakary L. Veach, 23, of Moline, or a traffic violation. Read more.
