Rick's Six: Negative wind chills and snow, vaccinations update, and Moline police officer seriously hurt making arrest

A good Friday to all but not so much good when it comes to the weather. Wind-chills in the negative numbers and snow will be pushing through the Quad-City region. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook: Today wind-chill readings will drop to around 10 below to 15 below zero at times north of the U.S. 30 corridor early this morning and again late tonight.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday through Thursday: A storm system will bring light to moderate snowfall to the region late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible along and north of Interstate 80 with less than an inch south. A wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A winter storm could impact portions of the region early next week with heavy snow and a wintry mix. There is still some uncertainty in the track, strength and timing of this storm.

1. A high in the mid teens

Today will be sunny with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees