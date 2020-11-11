 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis
Rick's Six: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis

A good Wednesday to all. It's Veterans Day, a day we honor our nation's military veterans, alive and dead, who have served or are serving in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service. 

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and cold

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

2. Iowa-bound I-74 span set to open Friday

I74_2020_WB_route_110620
I74_2020_Moline_WB_Route_CloseUp_110420

Construction crews are working to prepare the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to open to traffic Friday.

Weather permitting, contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway overnight Thursday to fully open the bridge before peak morning traffic on Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

Going to Iowa

In Moline, drivers going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive.

Drivers going to Iowa will be able to continue onto three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.

After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, drivers can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue to Middle Road and Davenport.

New ramp locations in Moline

At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge (no more loop ramp).

The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Drivers will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow drivers on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

The speed limit on Iowa-bound I-74 will be 55 mph. The interstate will still be considered a construction zone so drivers should continue to drive with caution.

Going to Illinois

The plan is to put two-way, head-to-head traffic on the new Iowa-bound bridge, but not just yet.

Illinois-bound traffic will continue to use the old bridge and the existing detour route to 7th Avenue and 19th Street.

Drivers can continue to access Illinois-bound I-74 via the existing ramps in Bettendorf.

Illinois-bound traffic is anticipated to shift to the new bridge in a two-way configuration this winter.

3. Veterans Day parade is today in downtown Davenport

Parade route

The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. today. The parade steps off from the intersection of West 4th Street and Western Avenue and proceeds through the streets of downtown. 

The Davenport Police Department will be providing traffic control along the route. Expect brief delays and detours if you need to travel downtown.

A brief ceremony at the flag poles in front of the Scott County Jail will follow the parade, honoring fallen service members.

Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended.

Bettendorf holds Veterans Day ceremony

A Veteran's Day ceremony will be held on at 2 p.m, today, at the Veterans Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St.

Cookies and coffee will be available. Masks are strongly recommended.

More than 20 new names have been added to the memorial since last year for a total of 913 names.

071220-nws-cemetery-cleaning-072

FILE: Terry Black of Moline works to set a new cement base for the headstone of Civil War veteran William H Cook, as members of the Excelon Militaries Actively Connected (EMAC), Quad Cities Chapter, install and clean the headstones of several veterans in the Davenport City Cemetery, Sunday in Davenport.

• Davenport City Cemetery honors 3 previously unrecognized servicemen on Veterans Day

Watch now: Veterans Day messages

Watch now Veterans Day 2020

Watch now Veterans Day 2020

This video was made to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community fo…

4. Davenport woman charged in Chuck E. Cheese homicide to remain jailed

Treshonda Pollion

Pollion

A Davenport woman charged with the shooting death of a mother of five inside Chuck E. Cheese will remain jailed with bond set at $1 million cash-only.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, made a telephonic court appearance Tuesday afternoon when a bond reduction was denied.

The Davenport woman is charged with first-degree murder for her suspected role in the shooting death of Eloise Chairs, 29, inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in late October. Read more.

5. Scott County poll worker, Rock Island County coroner have COVID

Roxanna Moritz

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz

A Scott County poll worker is hospitalized with COVID-19, and those who worked near him are on alert, the county auditor said.

The man is not being identified, but Auditor Roxanna Moritz said he has been hospitalized in Iowa City since Friday. The seven other poll workers who were assigned to the same precinct were notified, she said.

Meanwhile, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson also is infected with the coronavirus and was recovering Tuesday at home.

He was quite ill at the onset of the infection but said he is feeling better and hopes to return to work next week. Read more.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Henry County to comply with governor's shutdown orders

• Roundup of Quad-Cities schools responding to COVID-19

• Rock Island-Milan schools have 33 COVID-19 cases in 10 days, 360 staff and students are quarantined

• Davenport city and Scott County YMCA officials to meet to discuss Turkey Trot

• Reynolds requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings in Iowa

• "Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week

• Iowa hospitals warn COVID-19 surge threatening resources, health care workers

• WB6 hoops seasons on hold, so are plans moving forward

• Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million

• COVID-19 hospitalizations far higher in most regions than in first wave; ‘Additional statewide action is possible,’ governor says

• Watch Now: Sally Munson talks about her mother Eleanor Moody Pettit, 99, who died of Covid-19.

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Two North Iowa teachers die, one diagnosed with COVID-19

6. Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

Miller Meeks & Hart

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, left, faces Democrat Rita Hart in the November general election.

Another 4,000-plus ballots will be recounted in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, the result of a second discovery of erroneously reported results in a race between two candidates who, as of Tuesday afternoon, were separated by 47 votes.

The latest error: Results from the lone precinct in the small town of Russell in Lucas County inadvertently were not reported, state and local elections officials said. The mistake — the result of human error, a local official said — was discovered Monday and reported to the state.

When the missing precinct results were added, the updated vote count flipped the lead in Iowa’s 2nd District race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The gains made from the precinct’s results pushed Miller-Meeks into the lead in the unofficial results. Read more.

