Rick's Six: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis

Drivers going to Iowa will be able to continue onto three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.

After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, drivers can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue to Middle Road and Davenport.

New ramp locations in Moline

At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge (no more loop ramp).

The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Drivers will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow drivers on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

The speed limit on Iowa-bound I-74 will be 55 mph. The interstate will still be considered a construction zone so drivers should continue to drive with caution.

Going to Illinois

The plan is to put two-way, head-to-head traffic on the new Iowa-bound bridge, but not just yet.

Illinois-bound traffic will continue to use the old bridge and the existing detour route to 7th Avenue and 19th Street.