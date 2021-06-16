 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: New development coming near TBK sports complex, what to do with federal rescue funds, and mild temps, sun
Rick's Six: New development coming near TBK sports complex, what to do with federal rescue funds, and mild temps, sun

A good Wednesday to all. Another day with highs in the mid-80s is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Then come the rains. We're looking at 1-2 inches of precipitation Thursday night. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Forecast

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

NWS: Storms

Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

• Channel Cat Talk cracks shell on mussel health in the Mississippi River

2. More restaurants, retail likely coming to TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf

051720-qc-spt-tbk-sports-complex-012

The TBK Bank Sports Complex has spurred a lot of commercial development i the area of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, Bettendorf.

A land developer around the TBK Bank Sports Complex is planning to continue developing restaurants and retail shops in a fast-growing area of Bettendorf.

Since the sprawling sports complex opened in 2018, several restaurants, shops, and a hotel have sprung up around it.

Focus Real Estate Development Group requested the Bettendorf City Council to rezone 3.48 acres of land northwest of the intersection of Competition Drive and Middle Road from a regional entertainment district to a general business district. That area, currently a vacant plot of land, would then be able to hold more restaurants and retail buildings. Read more.

• East Moline removed as an option for 10,000-job development at I-80 and I-88

3. How Davenport might spend $41 million in federal rescue funds

061621-qc-nws-arpa-001

Davenport City Council members met Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with city staff to review and discuss their rankings of roughly 50 potential projects that could be funded by money the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law in early March.

Violence prevention, expanded affordable housing options, flood mitigation and neighborhood stabilization efforts topped Davenport aldermen's list of priorities for use of nearly $41 million in federal COVID-19-relief funds.

Davenport City Council members met Tuesday with city staff to review and discuss their rankings of roughly 50 potential projects that could be funded by money the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law in early March. Read more.

4. COVID-19 kills another, but Rock Island County reports no new cases

coronavirus logo

The second day of the week was not unlike the first — reports of low numbers of new COVID-19 cases tempered by the news of virus-related death.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s at a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 333.

The news came just one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two virus-related deaths in Scott County. There were no deaths reported Tuesday in Scott County and the total remained 246. Read more.

5. East Moline man accused of sexually assaulting a child out on bond, pleads not guilty

James Comins.bmp

Comins

An East Moline man arrested on May 30 for allegedly sexually assaulting a child has been released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond ($10,000).

James Robert Comins, 32, has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony that carries a sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.

Comins appeared in Rock Island County court Tuesday to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, enter a plea of not guilty, and demand a jury trial.

The assaults happened on Oct. 1, 2020 and Nov. 27, 2020 to a child that was under the age of 13, court documents state.

Comins' next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Friday, July 30.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says an energy deal is close as environmental groups and organized labor continue work to hash out their differences.

A northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires that prompted evacuations was inspected by a federal agency less than a month before the blast sent debris raining down onto nearby areas.

