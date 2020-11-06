Rick's Six: New tool in Davenport crime fight, Q-C hospitals filling up with COVID-19 cases, and closed bridge to be replaced

A good Friday to all. It's certainly has been an unusual week and I'm not talking about the presidential election. More wonderful weather is on tap today as our stretch of wonderful weather will continue through the weekend. Get out and enjoy it, because it's not going to last.
Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and unseasonable
Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.
2. $700K federal grant will help fight gun crime in Davenport
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski said manpower, analysis and technology will help reduce a gun crime rate 46% higher this year than in 2019.
But during a news conference Thursday announcing new initiatives, they also made a plea.
"We cannot arrest our way out of this — I have said that before and it's true," Sikorski said. "We need the community's help. People have to be willing to speak with us.
"The sad fact is many times the victims of these gun crimes won't even speak with our investigators. That makes it harder to investigate the crimes, and it means guns and criminals are out on our streets longer."
The new initiatives include a $700,000 federal grant aimed at crime analysis, a restructuring of the department to allocate more patrol and investigative resources to gun crime and asking people with private home security cameras to join a program allowing investigators to contact those owners in a timely fashion.
Gun violence is an all-to-common facet of life in Davenport. From 2019 to 2020 in Davenport, confirmed shots-fired reports are up 46% and nonfatal shootings are up 63%. To date this year, there have been 240 calls about gunfire and 39 nonfatal shootings. There have been 10 murders, seven of which used a gun. There were 195 confirmed incidents each in 2018 and 2019. Read more.
3. Man involved in Bettendorf shooting sentenced to 3 years probation
A Bettendorf man who had been facing a charge of attempted murder in the July 7, 2018, shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf has been sentenced to three years on probation in a plea agreement.
Steve Donte Hester, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as a habitual offender on Sept. 24. In accordance with the plea agreement, charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony were dropped. Read more.
4. COVID-19 in the Q-C: Surging cases, increasing deaths, exhausted health care workers
Quad-City hospital executives offered grim facts about COVID-19 in the community during a news conference Thursday: Case counts are rising, hospital beds are filling up and doctors and nurses are getting sick with the virus.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity President and CEO Robert Erickson said in the past two weeks the health system had gone from 25 COVID-19 patients to 48 patients, 19 in the ICU. Read more.
• Family: Genesis sent a 97-year-old Davenport woman with COVID-19 home without notifying family. She died a few days later.
• Moline mayor says if Captain's Table continues to defy state order, it could lose its liquor license
5. Davenport moving ahead with plans to replace Elm Street Bridge, library renovations
The city of Davenport is moving forward with plans to reconstruct the Elm Street Bridge, which has been closed since the spring of 2018 because of its poor condition, along with renovations to the downtown library.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday held a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated $2.3 million cost to replace the Elm Street Bridge.
Built in 1937, the Elm Street bridge's condition has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns. The 13th Street Bridge was closed shortly thereafter. Read more.
6. Feeling blue? There are ways to boost mental health amid the pandemic
After a long, hot summer that fell well short on the fun meter and a fall that felt more like a continued quarantine from summer, real darkness settled into the region with the end of daylight saving time last weekend. Of course, it was already getting dark out earlier than it had been.
It all makes for an interesting and potentially very blue winter, especially amid the COVID-19 challenge. Read more.
