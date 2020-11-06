Rick's Six: New tool in Davenport crime fight, Q-C hospitals filling up with COVID-19 cases, and closed bridge to be replaced

A good Friday to all. It's certainly has been an unusual week and I'm not talking about the presidential election. More wonderful weather is on tap today as our stretch of wonderful weather will continue through the weekend. Get out and enjoy it, because it's not going to last.

Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and unseasonable

Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.

2. $700K federal grant will help fight gun crime in Davenport

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski said manpower, analysis and technology will help reduce a gun crime rate 46% higher this year than in 2019.

But during a news conference Thursday announcing new initiatives, they also made a plea.