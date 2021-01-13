Rick's Six: Nice today with snow around the corner, Bettendorfer fired from TV job for being at capitol riot, and vaccine update

 Skip to main content
A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at temperatures reaching into the low 40s today before a cold front moving through the Quad-Cities brings snow and a wintry mix.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The weather service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook states, "freezing rain or sleet will be possible over portions of eastern Iowa late tonight which could lead to slick spots on untreated roads."

NWS:Storm

The Hazardous Weather Outlook goes on to state, "a storm system is expected to move across the region through Friday night. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix and slowly change over to all snow Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday.

"There is still some uncertainty on how quickly the cold air moves into the area which could change snowfall totals. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible mainly Thursday night through Friday with the heaviest snow falling northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line.

"In addition to the snow, brisk winds will accompany this storm system Thursday through Friday. This will further reduce visibility in falling and blowing snow.

"A second storm system will move across the area on Sunday and bring mainly light snow to the area."

For the Quad-City metro area:

1. A high near 40

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday brings the possibility of rain, snow, and sleet before 3 p.m., rain likely between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow likely after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 37 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's a 50% chance of snow Friday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

2. Pat Miletich fired as Legacy Fighting Alliance commentator

Pat Miletich

Miletich

MMA star Pat Miletich has been fired by Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) for being at the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to ESPN.

Miletich, of Bettendorf, was the first UFC welterweight champion and is a decorated MMA coach, who lost a July 18 kick-boxing match to former boxing champion Michael Nunn at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

He had been doing color commentary for MMA events for more than a decade. Read more.

3. RME forges ahead with online programs, emergency grants; live concerts, in-person education not yet set

cc car

Bret Dale and Ben Schwind perform a curbside concert in Bettendorf.

Judging by concert cancellations or programs "on pause," one might think the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to the River Music Experience, the nonprofit music-educational venue in downtown Davenport.

The last indoor concert in its Redstone Building home was March 7. There is no firm date for when the next one will be, although it's looking like fall. No ticket sales, no income.

Up until March, all education programs, camps and lessons were in-person. While RME staff quickly began creating online offerings, these don't bring in income from registrations.

All eight salaried employees have stayed on, but 17 part-time positions — sound engineers, bartenders, door staff, and box office staff — were eliminated.

Nevertheless, Tyson Danner, the RME's executive director, is decidedly upbeat about the present and future. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa and Illinois say next vaccination phase on the horizon, but not here yet

• State’s positivity rate decreases again, remains below 8 percent

• Iowa governor requests full-time classroom learning option

• Reynolds proposal aims to improve social justice, defend law enforcement

• Barrel House Silvis location will not reopen

 

5. This week in crime

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Pair 'engaged in combat' in Bettendorf bar
Pair 'engaged in combat' in Bettendorf bar
Former Davenport teacher appears on sexual abuse charge
Former Davenport teacher appears on sexual abuse charge
Riverdale High School principal charged with criminal trespass
Riverdale High School principal charged with criminal trespass
Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge
Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge
Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase
Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase
Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Photos: Central DeWitt at Davenport Central boys basketball