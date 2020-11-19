Rick's Six: North Scott goes for title tonight, Moline man charged in fatal stabbing, and warm, breezy

A good Thursday to all. Hang on to your hats. Gusty southwest winds to 40 mph are expected today. When combined with dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures there exists an enhanced fire danger to brush and grass fields.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy and warm

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

2. Interim leadership optimistic about Davenport schools progress under state control

The Davenport Community School District is making progress on addressing its state citations, according to Iowa education officials.

The district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.