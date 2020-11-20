Rick's Six: North Scott wins state title, Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, and gunfire in Illinois Quad-Cities

A good Friday to all. Another work week is almost in the books. Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Another day with temps in the 50s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. 'Perfect ending': North Scott picks off Harlan, claims state title
No last-second touchdown catch was needed. No defensive stand was required in the final minute or overtime.
As the closing seconds ticked off the clock Thursday night, North Scott High School's football program could savor the moment. That's because the Lancers left no doubt.
Thanks to seven interceptions, North Scott can call itself state champions for the first time in program history with a convincing 30-6 triumph over second-ranked Harlan in the Iowa Class 3A state title game at the UNI-Dome. Read more.
'It's a big deal,' say North Scott fans watching state championship
3. Rock Island, Moline police investigating reports of gunfire this week
A vehicle was struck by gunfire in Rock Island Wednesday night.
According to Rock Island police, authorities responded to the area of 14 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue for a report of shots being fired at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Once there, officers located a car that was struck once by gunfire; no injured persons or other property damage was located and no arrests have been made, Rock Island police officials said Thursday.
The department's criminal investigation division is investigating the matter. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
There was also a report of gunfire Tuesday night in Moline.
Moline police recovered one shell casing after a call of shots fired at about 5:12 p.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and 24th Avenue.
There is no known property damage from that incident, and there have been no arrests. There are no suspects in the incident as Moline police continue to investigate it.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Rock Island water plant employees concerned city will sell service and facility to private company
Rock Island public works employees are alarmed by discussions the city is having with Illinois American Water to explore selling off the city's water service and water treatment facility.
During a news conference Thursday evening in front of the water plant, 2215 16th Ave., a dozen AFSCME Local 988 employees gathered to voice their concerns about what may happen if the city sells to a private company. Read more.
