Rick's Six: North Scott wins state title, Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, and gunfire in Illinois Quad-Cities
Rick's Six: North Scott wins state title, Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, and gunfire in Illinois Quad-Cities

111920-qc-spt-ns-harlan-football-022

North Scott's Kaeden Mickey (79) celebrates with teammates after the Lancers beat Harlan to win the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Cedar Falls.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A good Friday to all. Another work week is almost in the books. Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Another day with temps in the 50s

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

NWS: Climate

2. 'Perfect ending': North Scott picks off Harlan, claims state title

111920-qc-spt-ns-harlan-football-023

North Scott players celebrate after the Lancers beat Harlan to win the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Cedar Falls.

No last-second touchdown catch was needed. No defensive stand was required in the final minute or overtime.

As the closing seconds ticked off the clock Thursday night, North Scott High School's football program could savor the moment. That's because the Lancers left no doubt.

Thanks to seven interceptions, North Scott can call itself state champions for the first time in program history with a convincing 30-6 triumph over second-ranked Harlan in the Iowa Class 3A state title game at the UNI-Dome. Read more.

• 'It's a big deal,' say North Scott fans watching state championship

Photos: North Scott beats Harlan to win the Class 3A state championship

3. Rock Island, Moline police investigating reports of gunfire this week

siren 3

A vehicle was struck by gunfire in Rock Island Wednesday night.

According to Rock Island police, authorities responded to the area of 14 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue for a report of shots being fired at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Once there, officers located a car that was struck once by gunfire; no injured persons or other property damage was located and no arrests have been made, Rock Island police officials said Thursday. 

The department's criminal investigation division is investigating the matter. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. 

There was also a report of gunfire Tuesday night in Moline.

Moline police recovered one shell casing after a call of shots fired at about 5:12 p.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and 24th Avenue.

There is no known property damage from that incident, and there have been no arrests. There are no suspects in the incident as Moline police continue to investigate it.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Jumer's to close Thursday night, following state's mitigation plan

• COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois top 6,000

• 14,612 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths reported in Illinois

• Ickes: Let grief continue until the resentment fades

• SHANE BROWN: Take a walk and appreciate life going on

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Coal Valley village hall to close

• Henry County complains on behalf of restaurants

• Illinois unemployment rate drops in October

• Reynolds gives $14M to Iowa care homes as virus cases rise

• Tyson suspends Waterloo plant managers after virus betting allegation

• Orion schools mull return to remote learning model

• Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work

5. Rock Island water plant employees concerned city will sell service and facility to private company

112020-qc-nws-water-03.JPG

Nick Hartman, with Local 988, speaks during Rock Island's public works employees and union representatives (AFSCME Local 988) press conference outside Rock Island's water plant in Rock Island, November 19, 2020.

Rock Island public works employees are alarmed by discussions the city is having with Illinois American Water to explore selling off the city's water service and water treatment facility.

During a news conference Thursday evening in front of the water plant, 2215 16th Ave., a dozen AFSCME Local 988 employees gathered to voice their concerns about what may happen if the city sells to a private company. Read more.

