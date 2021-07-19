Rick's Six: Open enrollment impact on schools, a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge and other Bix closures, and Q-C trends in use of police force

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a return to warm, dry weather after a rain-filled week of milder temps. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Winds will be calm at 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Looking ahead, Bix Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.

2. Road closures in Davenport for the Bix

In order to make room for this week's Bix celebration, a couple of roads throughout Davenport will be closed. (See map.)

• East 3rd St., East 4th St. and LeClaire St. will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, but will be open to Bix Packet pickup and BlackHawk Hotel customers until 9 p.m. Friday.

• Emerson Place and Perry St. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

• West 3rd St. will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.