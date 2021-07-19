Rick's Six: Open enrollment impact on schools, a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge and other Bix closures, and Q-C trends in use of police force

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a return to warm, dry weather after a rain-filled week of milder temps. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Winds will be calm at 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Looking ahead, Bix Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
2. Road closures in Davenport for the Bix
In order to make room for this week's Bix celebration, a couple of roads throughout Davenport will be closed. (See map.)
• East 3rd St., East 4th St. and LeClaire St. will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, but will be open to Bix Packet pickup and BlackHawk Hotel customers until 9 p.m. Friday.
• Emerson Place and Perry St. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
• West 3rd St. will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.
• Brady Street will be closed north to Palmer Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
• West 2nd Street, East 4th St. between Main and Pershing, and Brady St. and Pershing Ave. below East 4th St. will all be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday.
3. New for many Bix guests: Navigating the I-74 bridge work
The old interstate 74 bridge, which is reduced to one lane and one exit, is likely to be a well-used route for many of those taking part in next weekend's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
While the Mississippi River isn't on the Bix course, many out-of-town visitors will be getting their first look at — and first drive across — the new I-74 bridge and what is left of the remaining span of the old bridge. Read more.
Related reading
4. Hundreds of students apply for open enrollment under new Iowa law
A new state law that bars schools from denying students from enrolling in other public districts in order to maintain demographic diversity is already having a significant impact on some Iowa districts with large minority populations.
Almost 140 students — almost double what the state’s legislative analysis agency projected — have requested to open enroll out of the Waterloo Community Schools District, school officials said. Waterloo has one of Iowa’s highest minority populations.
In Des Moines, nearly 300 students applied for open enrollment before the March 1 deadline, and another 95 have applied since the law was changed, school officials said.
And in Davenport, more than 100 students have applied for open enrollment, all but nine of them under the new state law, school officials said. Read more.
5. 17 men were shot by Q-C police in the past 5 years. 9 died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17
Seventeen men have been shot by police in the Quad-Cities in the past five years. Nine of them died.
Use of force by police officers is a national topic of conversation that gained momentum last year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In the Quad-Cities there have been riots, protests and strongly worded Facebook posts, regarding the role of police.
To look for trends in police use of force, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus reached out to police departments in Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline, as well as the Rock Island County and Scott County sheriffs' offices, seeking a list of all officer-involved shootings from the past five years. Read more.
Related reading
• Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it
6. Aldi is coming to Bettendorf
A new grocery store is coming to Bettendorf.
With an approval from Bettendorf City Council earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff members are reviewing construction plans for a new Aldi grocery store to be at the southeast corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads.
The Batavia, Illinois-headquartered chain grocery that touts its low prices and smaller-scale stores will be built on a 10-acre, currently empty, lot. Read more.
Trending stories
17 men were shot by Quad-Cities police in the past 5 years. Nine died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17. Here's a look at the cases.
Man injured when dragged by freight train in Davenport
Del Vecchio grows into leader, power bat for Bulldogs
Hundreds of students apply for open enrollment under new state law
State tournament softball capsules
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Copy
- Bettendorf
- Kimberly Road
- Contractor
- Closing
- Construction
- Surfacing
- Stage
- Painting
- Extra Time
- Delay
- The City
- Entering
- Patience
- Visitor
- Interstate
- Police
- Argus
- Moline
- Dispatch
- Officer
- Quad-city Times Bix
- Social Services
- Guest
- Linguistics
- Software
- Linklinklink
- Bix Packet
- Official
- Law
- Open Enrollment
- Grocery Store
- Commerce
- Student
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.