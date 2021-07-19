 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Open enrollment impact on schools, a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge and other Bix closures, and Q-C trends in use of police force
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Open enrollment impact on schools, a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge and other Bix closures, and Q-C trends in use of police force

  • Updated
  • 0

A good Monday to all. We're looking at  a return to warm, dry weather after a rain-filled week of milder temps. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64  degrees. Winds will be calm at 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Looking ahead, Bix Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.

2. Road closures in Davenport for the Bix

Closings

In order to make room for this week's Bix celebration, a couple of roads throughout Davenport will be closed. (See map.)

• East 3rd St., East 4th St. and LeClaire St. will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, but will be open to Bix Packet pickup and BlackHawk Hotel customers until 9 p.m. Friday.

• Emerson Place and Perry St. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

• West 3rd St. will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.

• Brady Street will be closed north to Palmer Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

• West 2nd Street, East 4th St. between Main and Pershing, and Brady St. and Pershing Ave. below East 4th St. will all be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday.

3. New for many Bix guests: Navigating the I-74 bridge work

The old interstate 74 bridge, which is reduced to one lane and one exit, is likely to be a well-used route for many of those taking part in next weekend's Quad-City Times Bix 7.

While the Mississippi River isn't on the Bix course, many out-of-town visitors will be getting their first look at — and first drive across — the new I-74 bridge and what is left of the remaining span of the old bridge. Read more.

Related reading

• Tradition of Quad-City Times Bix 7 charms sponsors

• Every-Bix quartet all planning to do the race again

• Age is just a number for the oldest Bix participant  

• Storylines to watch in the Bix 7

• Bix 7 women's elite entries

Bix 7 men's elite entries

4. Hundreds of students apply for open enrollment under new Iowa law

073120-IA-Capital-005

The Iowa State Capitol building.

A new state law that bars schools from denying students from enrolling in other public districts in order to maintain demographic diversity is already having a significant impact on some Iowa districts with large minority populations.

Almost 140 students — almost double what the state’s legislative analysis agency projected — have requested to open enroll out of the Waterloo Community Schools District, school officials said. Waterloo has one of Iowa’s highest minority populations.

In Des Moines, nearly 300 students applied for open enrollment before the March 1 deadline, and another 95 have applied since the law was changed, school officials said.

And in Davenport, more than 100 students have applied for open enrollment, all but nine of them under the new state law, school officials said. Read more.

5. 17 men were shot by Q-C police in the past 5 years. 9 died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17

050721-qc-nws-shooting-045

A video showing the muzzle flash (upper right corner) from the gun fired by the suspect, Brian Scott, is shown during Thursday's news conference in Bettendorf. The Scott County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations announced results of the investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting Feb. 7, 2021, at Georgian Square on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf in which Scott was killed. The shooting was ruled "justifiable."

Seventeen men have been shot by police in the Quad-Cities in the past five years. Nine of them died.

Use of force by police officers is a national topic of conversation that gained momentum last year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

In the Quad-Cities there have been riotsprotests and strongly worded Facebook posts, regarding the role of police. 

To look for trends in police use of force, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus reached out to police departments in Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline, as well as the Rock Island County and Scott County sheriffs' offices, seeking a list of all officer-involved shootings from the past five years. Read more.

Related reading

• Man injured when dragged by freight train in Davenport

• Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it

• Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

• Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Aldi is coming to Bettendorf

071721-qc-nws-aldi-001

A new Aldi grocery store is expected to be built at the southeast corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads.

A new grocery store is coming to Bettendorf.

With an approval from Bettendorf City Council earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff members are reviewing construction plans for a new Aldi grocery store to be at the southeast corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads.

The Batavia, Illinois-headquartered chain grocery that touts its low prices and smaller-scale stores will be built on a 10-acre, currently empty, lot. Read more.

Trending stories

Today's top videos

Davenport firefighter-paramedics care for a man who was dragged by a train Friday at Warren and 5th streets. The man suffered some lacerations but police said the man's injuries appeared to not be life-threatening. The train was stopped when the man tried to cross the tracks. However the train suddenly began moving and the man was dragged about 75 feet.

A crowd at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis sing Happy Birthday to World War II veteran and John Deere retiree Earl Hansen who turns 100 on Tuesday. The facility held a reception for Hansen who also received a key to the City of Silvis from Mayor Matt Carter, who also presented Hansen a proclamation proclaiming July 20, 2021, as Earl Hansen Day. 

A Davenport police squad took out a light pole and ran into a ditch at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street to avoid striking a car that had pulled out in front the squad.

Prospect Pavilion Dedication Ceremony

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Clinton at Davenport West baseball

+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-clinton-west base-790
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-clinton-west base-808
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-clinton-west base-686
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-clinton-west base-410
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-clinton-west base-809

Photos: Central DeWitt vs. Fairfield

+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-10.JPG
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-11.JPG
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-12.JPG
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-13.JPG
+11 
+11 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-14.JPG

Photos: Assumption vs. Keokuk Baseball

+8 
+8 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-01.JPG
+8 
+8 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-02.JPG
+8 
+8 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-03.JPG
+8 
+8 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-04.JPG
+8 
+8 
071621-qc-spt-dewitt-substate-05.JPG

Photos: Sunday Kayaking

+4 
+4 
071821-qct-standalone-01.JPG
+4 
+4 
071821-qct-standalone-02.JPG
+4 
+4 
071821-qct-standalone-03.JPG
+4 
+4 
071821-qct-standalone-04.JPG
+4 
+4 
071821-qct-standalone-05.JPG
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Happy birthday sung to World War II veteran who turns 100 on Tuesday

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News