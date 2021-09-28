Rick's Six: Overnight fire damages Rudy's Tacos, a bridge with a view, and deputy shot while on duty

A good Tuesday to all. More summer-like temps are in store for the region today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
2. Developing story: Fire damages Rudy's Tacos
Davenport firefighters remain on the scene of an overnight fire at Rudy's Tacos, 3944 Elmore Ave. Here's video from the scene.
3. Rock Island begins fire hydrant flushing
Rock Island will begin its fall fire hydrant flushing program at 7:30 a.m., today. Crews will be flushing fire hydrants on the first shift until the end of October.
The purpose of this program is to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system.
Citizens may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal during flushing operations. There is also the potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up by running some water from a cold water tap for a few minutes.
4. New I-74 bridge will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
When the second bridge opens later this year, motorists will notice a big difference between the twin spans, which is the bike and pedestrian path built onto the downstream side.
The path is 14 feet wide, wider than a traffic lane. The overlook is midway between the arch piers and will contain a glass oculus, or round window. It will offer a view of the Mississippi River below, along with the boats and barges that travel it.
Separated from traffic by fencing and barriers, the ADA-accessible bike/pedestrian path is about a half-mile long and will connect to trails in Bettendorf and Moline.
It is close to being finished. Read more.
5. Whiteside County sheriff's deputy shot on duty
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a car chase.
The deputy is undergoing surgery related to the wound and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
The two suspects were taken into custody and there is no danger to the general public.
6. Three people arrested after Arconic learning center burglary
Three people were arrested early Friday morning after allegedly breaking into the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale and attempted to steal almost $27,000 worth of property.
Matthew Robert Bodenhamer, Jennie Rae Mitchell and Justin Ryan Johnson are all charged with conspiracy, first-degree theft, and interference with official acts. Bodenhamer is also charged with second-degree burglary. Mitchell and Johnson are charged with third-degree burglary.
The three broke into the learning center at 4900 State Street on Sunday, and were seen on video by Arconic security, according to the arrest affidavits. Security called Bettendorf police who responded to the scene.
Bodenhamer, 35, of Rock Island and Johnson, 32, of San Diego, fled from the building when police arrived but were caught after a short foot chase. They were both armed with a knife.
Mitchell, 41, of Moline, was found hiding in the basement. Mitchell reportedly admitted to police that she and the two men arrived together intending to break in and steal property. She said she was supposed to be the lookout.
Before police arrived, the group had been gathering several items that they intended to steal and putting them in a pile to take with them. The estimated value of the items gathered was $26,854, the affidavits state.
All three individuals are being held in the Scott County Jail. Each has a bond of $10,000. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.
