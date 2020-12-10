Rick's Six: Overnight house fire in Rock Island, amended muffler law wins OK, and weekend snow

A good Thursday to all. Unusually warm temps will give way to rain, cold and snow later this week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild today
Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Rain will move into the region Friday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 41 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night rain is likely with an overnight low around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday will see rain before 8 a.m., rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. The high will be near 39 degrees. The low will be near 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
2. Slim Jim inventor, a Davenporter, dies of coronavirus
Thanks to one man, nearly every food store in the United States contains a little piece of Raleigh, N.C., in it: the Slim Jim beef jerky stick.
That man is Alonzo T. "Lon" Adams II, a Raleigh food scientist who created the formula for the famous jerky, a salty processed snack that remains a top-selling snack food.
But Adams wasn't just the father of the Slim Jim, or a "towering figure in Jimology," as The New York Times Magazine described him in 1996.
He was a World War II veteran, surviving combat in Belgium at the Battle of the Bulge, where a bullet flew through his head.
At 95, he remained an avid bowler. He was a cook and photographer and was loved by his children and grandchildren.
He died Saturday, Nov. 28, in Raleigh of COVID-19 complications.
Alonzo T. Adams II was born in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from St. Ambrose College. He joined the Army after graduating from high school, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. Read more.
3. About Town: The Nutcracker, Holiday Brass and great big inflatable Christmas decorations
Check out these fun things to do in the Quad-Cities this weekend. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in the Quad-Cities. 53 Quad-Citians have died of the virus since Dec. 1.
Support Local Journalism
5. Davenport alderman pass amended noisy muffler ordinance
Davenport aldermen passed an amended city ordinance aimed at combating noisy mufflers keeping residents awake at night.
Aldermen voted, 9-1, Wednesday on final adoption of an ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.
City Council members previously balked at adopting the ordinance after several aldermen and Davenport residents raised concerns about enforcement and the potential for marginalized communities to be harassed by police. Read more.
Related reading
6. River Bandits invited to become Kansas City Royals affiliate
The Quad Cities River Bandits have been invited to become an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The Kansas City organization announced in the invitation this morning as part of the Major League Baseball's new player development structure, giving Quad Cities an opportunity to remain in affiliated baseball moving forward as the club's high-A affiliate.
The Royals also offered Omaha at the AAA level, Northwest Arkansas at the AA level and Columbia (S.C.) at the low-A level to be part of their restructured minor-league system. Read more.
Trending stories
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.