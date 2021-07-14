Rick's Six: Overnight showers, 2 arrested in Rock Island shooting, and cocktails to go?

A good Wednesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms — some possibly severe with flash flooding — are likely tonight. So keep your eye to the sky.
Here is the latest info from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the upper 80s
Today will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The daily high will be near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday night: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
2. Bulldogs oust top-ranked Muskies
Bettendorf entered Tuesday’s Class 5A Region 8 final as one of the top power-hitting softball teams in Iowa’s largest class. The Bulldogs’ 29 home runs ranked them sixth in 5A.
That power was on display on Tuesday night, as No. 13 Bettendorf swatted three home runs to shock top-ranked Muscatine 7-2 at Kent-Stein Park.
Bettendorf (25-15) will advance to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the second-straight year despite losing seven starters to graduation last summer. The Bulldogs face host and second-ranked Fort Dodge in a state quarterfinal next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Read more.
3. Moline may allow restaurants and bars to offer 'cocktails to go'
Moline residents may soon be able to order beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go or delivered to their homes.
City council members on Tuesday discussed whether to amend the city's liquor ordinance to allow "cocktails to go," a move designed to give bars and restaurants an economic boost. Read more.
4. New art gallery and shop showcases family of artwork
A new art gallery and shop in the Village of East Davenport houses artwork from an entire family.
Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts, 2302 11th St. Suite 3, opened in April, filled with art of all kinds and gifts for children and adults alike.
While the space is small, it's packed full. Stained glass windows, paintings, prints and other signs take up every inch of space on the walls. Knick-knacks, handheld kaleidoscopes and framed art sit on shelves and tables.
Three large kaleidoscopes rest on the floor, waiting for visitors to step up and look inside.
The shop is the realization of a dream, Tom Chouteau said. Tom and his son, Matthew Chouteau, opened the shop together and both have art in the space, along with Matthew's mother. Read more.
5. Two arrested in relation to Monday shooting in Rock Island
Rock Island police responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 13th Avenue at 2:28 p.m.
They found a vehicle with a bullet hole and spoke to witnesses who described the shooter and the vehicle used during the incident.
That information was shared with nearby agencies, and the vehicle was pulled over by Moline police. There were four people in the car and one handgun.
Faisal Muglang, 23, of Silvis and Zaire Yusuf, 20, of Moline, were arrested in relation to the incident. Muglang is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Yusuf was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
More firearms were found at a residence in Silvis, where police executed a search warrant.
Yusuf was out on bond at the time of the incident for a pending armed robbery charge in Rock Island County.
