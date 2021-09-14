 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Packed animal shelters, Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization, and Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old released on bond
Rick's Six: Packed animal shelters, Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization, and Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old released on bond

A good Tuesday to  all. Things begin to cool down today as temperatures return to more fall-like levels.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service 

1. Clouds and breezy

Today

We'll see increasing clouds  today with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

2. More than 53 years later, a Q-C war widow received her husband's Bronze Star and Purple Heart

David Wayne Derry

Army Private First Class David Wayne Derry was killed in action in Vietnam on March 22, 1968. On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, his widow was presented with his military awards, including the Bronze Star.

Fifty-three years and six months.

Marie Derry Nelsen, the widow of Army Private First Class David Wayne Derry, waited 53 years and six months. On Monday morning, under a white tent behind American Legion Post 569 in Milan, it finally happened.

The long-grieving widow was properly presented with her late husband's Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge, along with a half-dozen other distinctions and the American flag.

More than a half century after the 19-year-old was killed in combat in Vietnam, he finally was recognized in an official ceremony, presented by Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., commanding general, First Army. Read more.

3. Paws-itively packed: Quad-Cities animal shelters have reached capacity

091421-qc-nws-dogs1.jpg

Boujee, a pit bull/terrier mix, stays away from the kennel door in the Human Society of Scott County, 2802 W Central Park Ave., Davenport. 

With summer strays out in full force and not as many people coming in to adopt, the Humane Society of Scott County has reached full capacity.

The shelter currently has 96 dogs and 231 cats in its care — both in-house and fostered — along with other small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, 333 animals total. Read more.

4. Deere UAW workers pass strike authorization

061121-QC-biz-X9-4.JPG

Chad Lillibridge a line support worker works on a X9 combine going down the assembly line in this file photo at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.

Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.

The vote does not indicate that Deere employees will strike, just that they are now authorized to do so if they feel it is necessary amid contract negotiations which started in August, according to Brian Rothenberg, senior communications advisor. Strike authorization is a common occurrence in contract negotiations.

“Part of going to the table is being able to say we'll walk away from the table if we need to,” Rothenberg said. Read more.

5. Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old in Indiana released on bond

Dylan Diericx.jpg

An Eldridge man who was charged in the death of a 4-year-old in Indiana in August has been released on bond from an Indiana jail.

Dylan Andrew Diericx, 35, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent after he called 911 on Aug. 19 to report that his girlfriend's son was seriously injured. Diericx told the police the child had hit his head after Diericx tossed him into a bunk bed in his semitrailer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Read more.

6. Trending stories

