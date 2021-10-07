 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Patchy fog and rain, 6 Q-C deaths in latest COVID-19 report, and trial of man accused of killing Wilton teen gets under way
Rick's Six: Patchy fog and rain, 6 Q-C deaths in latest COVID-19 report, and trial of man accused of killing Wilton teen gets under way

A good Thursday morning. Look for areas of dense fog with reduced visibility this morning along with scattered thunderstorms at times today and tonight. While severe storms are not expected, lightning will be a hazard and some storms will produce locally heavy downpours.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the lower 70s

Rain

Today showers are likely along with possibly a thunderstorm. There will be areas of patchy fog before 9 a.m. The high will be near 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers are likely before 7 p.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise it mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.

2. Small business owner says Rock Island's sale of city-owned lots lacks transparency

100721-qc-nws-rockislandlots-001

Tim McGuire, owner of Wild Cherry Spoon Co., poses for a photo inside his manufacturing shop Tuesday in Moline.

A small business owner who was forced to relocate his shop out of Rock Island is upset to learn the city recently sold a city-owned lot with a development agreement for $1 to another small business owner.

Tim McGuire, owner of Wild Cherry Spoon Co., said he reached out to city leaders for relocation assistance in March when he learned the Rock Island building he was leasing from was being sold. After a search turned up no available properties in Rock Island, he relocated to a production space at 1527 47th Ave., in Moline. Read more.

3. Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense

serranotrial2

Milton Serrano wore a mask during most of the first day of his trial for first degree murder in Dubuque County.

A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz Stevens, a Wilton teenager.

During the opening day of Serrano's first-degree murder trial — moved from Cedar County to Dubuque County on a change of venue — a jury of eight women and six men saw the testimony of Riley Kiel, the man who threw the party where Stevens was killed. It was at his parents' rural farmstead while they were out of town. The nearest town is over five miles away. Read more.

4. Meet those running for Davenport mayor at forums

Iowa Women United will hold two public forums to give Davenport voters an opportunity to meet and question the two candidates for mayor of Davenport.

The forums will be held at 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.

Scott County activist and Davenport mayoral candidate Athena Gilbraith will discuss her candidacy and campaign for mayor during one held Thursday, Oct. 7.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will talk about his campaign for reelection during an Oct. 21 forum.

The Davenport mayoral election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

5. COVID-19 death still stalks the Quad-Cities, virus claims six according to latest reports

coronavirus logo

COVID-19 updates from public health officials Wednesday painted a bleak portrait as a total of six recent deaths were linked to the virus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, COVID-19 claimed the lives of four Scott County residents during the seven-day period starting Wednesday, Sept. 29 and ending Wednesday, Oct. 6. Read more.

6. Trending stories

