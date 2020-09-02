Rick's Six: Patchy fog, derecho aid, drug trafficking arrest, and Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

A good Wednesday to all. Overnight rain provided little relief to the region in near-drought conditions. Neither will today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Fog, then sun
Be alert for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 83 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 62 degrees
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Grassley confident that those who qualify will get federal derecho aid
It’s not a matter of if, but when federal assistance will be available for Iowans who suffered damage in the Aug. 10 derecho, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday.
Some of the counties affected by the hurricane-force winds will qualify for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to homes and property when detailed surveys are completed, Grassley said.
According to initial estimates, Iowa sustained at least $4 billion in damage from the derecho. That included at least 8,273 homes destroyed or with major damage at an estimated cost of $82.7 million; $23.6 million in estimated damage to public infrastructure; $21.6 million in costs associated with removal and disposal of storm debris; and about $100 million in damage to private utilities. The remainder, $3.77 billion, was damage to crops in the 36 hardest-hit counties. Read more.
3. Man arrested for peddling ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax
A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges that he was trafficking in ecstasy, marijuana and Xanax.
According to arrest affidavits, on Feb. 11, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau made contact with Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 21, during a drug investigation.
Officers seized a plastic baggie containing 28 ecstasy pills weighing 10.85 grams; another baggie containing 49 ecstasy pills weighing 15.6 grams; a baggie containing five Xanax pills weighing .85 grams; and 21 grams of marijuana.
During a search of Gonzales’ home in the 1900 block of North Zenith Avenue officers located another 34.30 grams of marijuana as well as packaging materials and two digital scales. Read more.
4. Iowa's COVID-19 cases per population are the highest in the country; White House task force recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 counties
Serious warnings and urgent calls to action are littered throughout the latest report on Iowa from the White House task force on COVID-19.
To date, the state has not heeded some of the White House’s recommendations.
The latest report, published Sunday, says Iowa’s new coronavirus cases per population are the highest in the country, almost triple the national average. The task force strongly recommends bars closed and restaurant capacity limited in 61 counties.
The report also strongly recommends a statewide mandate that Iowans wear face masks while in public. Read more.
5. Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal
Already dealing with a lawsuit filed by players, upset parents looking for answers and fans frustrated that Big Ten Conference football teams are sidelined as others begin seasons, the Big Ten is now getting pressure from President Donald Trump to kickoff the 2020 season soon.
Trump spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday morning and reversing the conference’s earlier decision to postpone the fall season was the topic of conversation.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Would be good (great!) for everyone — players, fans, country. On the one yard line!"
The Big Ten acknowledged that the conversation took place, indicating that a White House representative had reached out to Warren’s office on Monday to set up a phone call between Trump and the conference commissioner. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Prep volleyball
