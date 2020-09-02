Rick's Six: Patchy fog, derecho aid, drug trafficking arrest, and Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

9/2/20

A good Wednesday to all. Overnight rain provided little relief to the region in near-drought conditions. Neither will today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog, then sun

Be alert for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 83 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 62 degrees

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Grassley confident that those who qualify will get federal derecho aid

It’s not a matter of if, but when federal assistance will be available for Iowans who suffered damage in the Aug. 10 derecho, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday.