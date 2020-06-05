Rick's Six: Peaceful protest draws hundreds, man found dead near ambush identified, and great weekend forecast

A good Friday to all. That storm that blew through the Quad-Cities last night packed some powerful winds. Did you have any wind damage? More rain is on the way this morning.
18 continuous minutes of winds over 60 mph at the Davenport Airport! Take shelter as this storm moves through! Trees will fall in this kind of wind!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 5, 2020
61 MPH winds measured at the Davenport Airport at 958 PM. Sustained winds are 45 mph!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 5, 2020
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wonderful weekend shaping up
There's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Authorities identify dead man found in area where Davenport officers were ambushed
A man found dead Monday in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets where three Davenport police officers were ambushed has been identified.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the man was Marquis M. Tousant, 23, of Rock Island.
Tousant’s death is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Read more.
Related reading
3. Peaceful protest for racial justice draws hundreds to Davenport park
All lives matter, yes.
Hundreds of people in a Davenport park appeared by their applause Thursday to agree that, indeed, all lives matter.
But the protesters' cheers erupted again when it was said that it is black lives in peril.
"We understand that all lives matter," Dwayne Hodges told the crowd that gathered at Vander Veer Botanical Park for a Black Lives Matter protest. "But right now, it's about black lives."
It is well-known by now that one black life in particular has reawakened much of the country to the long-proclaimed problem of police brutality against people of color.
At least 600 people chanted his name over and over: George Floyd.
They chanted some of his final words as he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, "I can't breathe."
And they vowed to do whatever they can to help put an end to the racist and reckless treatment of black and brown people by some in authority. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Large cigar selection at Davenport shop and lounge
Whether you’re a hookah lover, a cigar aficionado or a novice interested in learning more about either, Habano Cigar & Hookah Lounge in Davenport has you covered.
After much planning and flood-related delays, Habano opened in February at 432 E. 4th St., Suite B, Davenport. Since, it has gained a following of folks from all walks of life, ranging from people who occasionally smoke hookah or cigars to those who enjoy several cigars a day. Read more.
6. Davenport woman wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Davenport woman scratched off a lottery ticket her husband bought for her and won a $10,000 lottery prize. Kathryn Smith won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Money Ball” scratch game. Her husband, Scott, bought the winning ticket at Casey’s, 1691 W. 53rd St. in Davenport. Read more.
