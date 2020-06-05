Rick's Six: Peaceful protest draws hundreds, man found dead near ambush identified, and great weekend forecast

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wonderful weekend shaping up

There's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

2. Authorities identify dead man found in area where Davenport officers were ambushed

A man found dead Monday in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets where three Davenport police officers were ambushed has been identified.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the man was Marquis M. Tousant, 23, of Rock Island.