Rick's Six: Person, dog rescued from fire, COVID-19 deaths at correctional center, and bridge maintenance today

A good Wednesday to all. The sun returns today with temps in the lower 50s. Then come increasing cloud cover. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with increasing clouds
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees.
Tonight we will see increasing clouds with a low around 37 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.
Time to fall back to standard time this weekend
Standard Time begins Sunday. So, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors, according to the National Weather Service.
2. U.S. 30 bridge maintenance set for today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County.
The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in the westbound lane from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. IDOT workers will be performing bridge maintenance.
3. Alleged Chuck E. Cheese shooter charged with first-degree murder, held on $1M bond
The Davenport woman accused of shooting and killing Eloise Chairs made her first appearance Tuesday in Scott County Court.
Treshonda M. Pollion is charged with first-degree murder. Her bond was set at $1 million and Seventh District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum assigned a public defender to represent her. Pollion's preliminary hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Read more.
4. Four inmates have died from COVID at East Moline Correctional Center
Four inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have died from COVID-19.
The fourth death, a man in his 50s, was Monday, according to Lindsey Hess, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections.
As of Tuesday, 343 inmates and 33 staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the minimum-security prison, 100 Hillcrest Road, East Moline. Deaths are not being reported on the websites for the facility or IDOC.
Hess said no EMCC staff members had died. Read more.
5. Rock Island firefighters rescue one person, a dog from Tuesday house fire
One person and a dog were rescued from a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Rock Island.
City police and fire crews responded to 808 48th Ave. at about 2:22 p.m.
Authorities found heavy smoke coming from several windows. They gained access to the home after clearing out a number of personal items in the home, said Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal.
One person and a dog were rescued. The person was taken to an area hospital to treat minor injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
Fire crews continued to clear debris, as of about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to “get to the scene of the fire,” Marty said.
Rock Island police and fire personnel continued to search for a few cats.
Rock Island police were directing traffic on 11th Street to provide room for police and fire to work.
