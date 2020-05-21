Rick's Six: Play ball in Iowa, backyard pools in high demand, and body found in landfill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

5/21/20

A good Thursday to all. Another cloudy day is in store for the Quad-Cities. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 65 degrees

Today there is a slight chance of drizzle before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline continues until Sunday night.

Earlier today the Rock was at 13.97 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to begin falling today and dropping below flood stage Sunday night.

At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island and is affecting Smith's Island.

2. Man's body discovered in Atkinson landfill