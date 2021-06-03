 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Plenty of sunshine, Davenport road projects, and woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
A good Thursday to all. Summer-like temps will rule the region, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Here are the details.

1. Sunny and dry

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Enjoy the sunshine!

2.  Davenport eyes more summer road work

Davenport city officials plan to replace more neighborhood roads this year.

Davenport aldermen met Wednesday to discuss plans and specifications to reconstruct East 7th Street from Iowa Street to LeClaire Street, and LeClaire Street from East 6th Street to East 8th Street among other projects. Read more.

3. Things to do this weekend

Quad-City all-girl band Been There Done That is composed of, from left, Katie Quinn, Izzy McChesney, Morgan Riley, Ava Roland and Hazel Khoury.

Check out the latest happenings on the Quad-City entertainment scene.

4. New COVID-19 cases stay low across the Quad-Cities

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic — before the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — public health officials talked about new cases and seven-day test positivity rates.

Thanks to unprecedented efforts on the part of public health and retail providers at the local, state and national levels, the focus has turned to vaccination numbers.

According to the latest data released by the the departments of public health in Iowa and Illinois, a total of 256,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Quad-Cities.

A better understanding of what that number means in relation to the effort to achieve herd immunity, however, can be found in how many people in the Q-C are fully vaccinated.

In Scott County 73,937 people are fully vaccinated — that's 44.7% of the county's estimated population of 165,224. Across the Mississippi River, 46,851 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County — 32.65% of the county's estimated population of 143,477. Read more.

5. Davenport woman charged in hit-and-run fatality

A Davenport woman has been charged in connection with a May 1 hit-and-run that led to the victim’s death on May 8.

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Fix turned herself in to Scott County authorities Friday. Fix waived her preliminary hearing. Arraignment is scheduled for June 24 in Scott County District Court. Read more.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about reopening of Illinois next week as COVID cases decline.

