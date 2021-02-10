Rick's Six: Police say stabbing began as a quarrel, vaccinations shift to private providers, and reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions

A good Wednesday to all. Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cold, with a chance of snow

Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Thursday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around 0 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulations of less than a half inch are possible.

2. Area bars, restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Business as usual at LoPiez's downtown Davenport location on Third Street had a singular beat and rhythm Tuesday.