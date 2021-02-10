Rick's Six: Police say stabbing began as a quarrel, vaccinations shift to private providers, and reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions

A good Wednesday to all. Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Cold, with a chance of snow
Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.
Thursday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around 0 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulations of less than a half inch are possible.
2. Area bars, restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Business as usual at LoPiez's downtown Davenport location on Third Street had a singular beat and rhythm Tuesday.
Just after 11 a.m., a rerun of "Seinfeld" played on a TV mounted to the wall, music by 20-somethings for 20-somethings provided the soundtrack and Angel Gonzalez tossed dough for a large pizza into the air.
The rules inside LoPiez are not flexible — even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants at midnight Sunday. Those included a partial face mask mandate and cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time.
In the wake of Reynolds' decision, a number of Davenport and Bettendorf restaurants decided to keep the broader CDC recommendations for indoor dining in place. Other owners and managers said they welcomed the chance to further open their business. Read more.
3. Scott County COVID-19 vaccinations shift to private providers
During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced a major change in how people age 65 or older will be vaccinated.
Beginning this week, all vaccine for that priority group in Scott County will be provided by three community-wide health systems: Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care, Inc. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens
A fatal stabbing in late December in Rock Island allegedly began as a quarrel between juveniles.
Lyric D. Stewart, 14, of Rock Island, was stabbed on the night of Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of 11th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. She was initially hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later transferred to Iowa City, where she died. Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the case. Read more.
