 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Police say stabbing began as a quarrel, vaccinations shift to private providers, and reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions
alert featured

Rick's Six: Police say stabbing began as a quarrel, vaccinations shift to private providers, and reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Cold, with a  chance of snow 

Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Thursday brings a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around 0 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulations of less than a half inch are possible.

2. Area bars, restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Angel Gonzalez at Lopiez

Angel Gonzalez prepares pizza dough Tuesday morning as Lopiez on 3rd Street in Davenport readies for the lunch rush.

Business as usual at LoPiez's downtown Davenport location on Third Street had a singular beat and rhythm Tuesday.

Just after 11 a.m., a rerun of "Seinfeld" played on a TV mounted to the wall, music by 20-somethings for 20-somethings provided the soundtrack and Angel Gonzalez tossed dough for a large pizza into the air.

The rules inside LoPiez are not flexible — even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants at midnight Sunday. Those included a partial face mask mandate and cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time.

In the wake of Reynolds' decision, a number of Davenport and Bettendorf restaurants decided to keep the broader CDC recommendations for indoor dining in place. Other owners and managers said they welcomed the chance to further open their business. Read more.

3. Scott County COVID-19 vaccinations shift to private providers

020921-qc-nws-vaccineclinic-004

Stephen Sandoval, of Silvis, receives a Moderna vaccine from Moline firefighter Josh Olson during a Rock Island County Health Department vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Moline.

During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced a major change in how people age 65 or older will be vaccinated.

Beginning this week, all vaccine for that priority group in Scott County will be provided by three community-wide health systems: Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care, Inc. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Illinois statewide vaccination numbers continue to improve

•Iowa taps Microsoft to create vaccination appointment system

• Illinois sees 2,082 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

5. Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens

Jimena Jinez

Jimena Jinez

A fatal stabbing in late December in Rock Island allegedly began as a quarrel between juveniles.

Lyric D. Stewart, 14, of Rock Island, was stabbed on the night of Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of 11th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. She was initially hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later transferred to Iowa City, where she died. Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the case. Read more.

Related reading

• Moline police looking at how/when car went into river

• Rock Island police release in court more details of investigation of fatal June shooting

• Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens
Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens
Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison
Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison
Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire
Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire
Man shot by Bettendorf police officer identified
Man shot by Bettendorf police officer identified
Coroner releases name of victim killed after car crashed into the Mississippi river
Coroner releases name of victim killed after car crashed into the Mississippi river
Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Central DeWitt at North Scott Girls Basketball

+29 
+29 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns hoops-01.JPG
+29 
+29 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns hoops-02.JPG
+29 
+29 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns hoops-03.JPG
+29 
+29 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns hoops-04.JPG
+29 
+29 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns hoops-05.JPG

Photos: Central DeWitt at North Scott Boys Basketball

+16 
+16 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns-hoops-boys-01.JPG
+16 
+16 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns-hoops-boys-02.JPG
+16 
+16 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns-hoops-boys-03.JPG
+16 
+16 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns-hoops-boys-04.JPG
+16 
+16 
020921-qc-spt-dewitt-ns-hoops-boys-05.JPG

Photos: Moline at Geneseo girls basketball

+19 
+19 
020921-qc-spt-moline-gen gbkb -061
+19 
+19 
020921-qc-spt-moline-gen gbkb -054
+19 
+19 
020921-qc-spt-moline-gen gbkb -059
+19 
+19 
020921-qc-spt-moline-gen gbkb -048
+19 
+19 
020921-qc-spt-moline-gen gbkb -055

Photos: Rock Island County Health Department vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center