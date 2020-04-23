Rick's Six: Pork industry feels impact of COVID-19, suspect hides in playhouse, Hawks recall when their names were called in NFL draft

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a cooler day, with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy and cooler
Today there's a 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
There's also a chance of showers before 7 p.m. then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m.
For Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain is likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible
2. Quad-City meat-packing plants back open for business
Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks at meat-packing plants in western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, Tyson Fresh Foods has resumed operations in the Quad-City area.
Some have called for meat-processing facilities — which directly contribute to about one-third of COVID-19 cases in Iowa — to be shuttered temporarily during the pandemic. Tyson's Waterloo plant closed Wednesday amid outcry after a COVID-19 outbreak there.
But others stress the plants are a key pillar of local economies and an important link in the national food chain, and need to stay open.
In Hillsdale, Ill., near the Illinois Quad-Cities, a Tyson facility briefly shuttered for a cleaning but is back online.
Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, whose district includes Tyson Joslin in Hillsdale, said Tyson closed for cleaning April 10. Processing reopened April 14 with harvesting returning April 17.
As of Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had said more than 30% of all positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were related to work in the meat-packing industry. Tyson announced Wednesday it was idling its facility in Waterloo, Iowa, but had brought back workers to its Columbus Junction facility in Louisa County earlier this week. Read more.
3. Davenport man found hiding in child's playhouse with stolen handgun
Davenport police took another stolen handgun off the street Wednesday when they arrested a man while investigating a suspicious person call.
Quame Surzion Kelian Bennett, 20, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Erin Pape, at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Myrtle Street to investigate a person sitting in a vehicle with a gun.
Bennett was a passenger in a 2007 Saturn Aura when officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 13th and Myrtle streets. Bennett got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers soon located Bennett hiding in a child’s playhouse.
The gun in his possession had been stolen during a 2018 burglary in Scott County. Read more.
4. Iowa primary voting starts today — from home
Early voting begins today for the June 2 primary election in Iowa, and state and county election officials are encouraging Iowans to vote from home to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Casting an absentee ballot from home is the best method during this pandemic,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said, adding that security measures in the process ensure integrity of the absentee ballot.
To cast a ballot in an Iowa primary, a voter must be registered with a political party. No-party voters, including those who identify with non-party political organizations such as Libertarians and Greens, may request a Republican or Democratic party ballot. Their registrations would then be changed to that political party.
The forms should arrive in Iowans’ mailboxes next week and will include prepaid postage for returning them to a county auditor’s office. Read more.
5. Dave & Darren Show back to morning radio on station 93.9
When Regional Media President and CEO Fletcher Ford asked Dave Levora to have coffee recently, Levora agreed and promised to listen to Ford's pitch.
That's it, listen. Nothing more. He was having fun with the local TV show "Brewed'' and no longer wanted or needed, radio in his life.
"After what happened in January, I was done with radio,'' Levora, a longtime local radio disc jockey, who was part of iHeart radio's cost-cutting measures early this year, losing his job as the WOC-AM 1420 Talkradio morning host. "So I listened. I respected Fletcher too much not to listen.''
Apparently Ford said all the right things.
Thursday, the popular Dave & Darren Show returns to the airwaves on station Planet 93.9-FM, starring Levora and his longtime radio pal, Darren Pitra. The two held radio court together from 2004-2014 on stations Planet 93.5 and 97-Rock. The two also shared the Nacho Radio Podcast since 2014.
Dave & Darren will be on from 5:30- 10:00 a.m., replacing previous Jack FM format with a format described as "Quad Cities Real Alternative." Read more.
6. Picked in the draft, these Hawkeyes lived the moment
While their calls came years ago, the moment they were selected in the NFL draft remains vivid for three former Iowa football players from the Quad-Cities.
“You never forget it. It’s such a life-changing experience,’’ said Austin Wheatley, a tight end from Rock Island who was the first of 70 Hawkeyes on Kirk Ferentz-coached teams who have been selected in the NFL’s annual draft.
It was 20 years ago this month the Saints selected Wheatley in the fifth round, one round before Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen was chosen by the Rams.
“I remember being with family and friends, huddled around a phone,’’ Wheatley said. “We were sitting there, waiting for it to ring. Kansas City called first, then the Rams called and then it was the Saints and it was a wrap, a really good feeling that all of the work had paid off.’’
Ten years later, Bettendorf’s Pat Angerer was the one waiting for the phone to ring.
He became the second of six Hawkeyes chosen in the 2010 draft, taken by the Colts in the second round after the Packers had selected Bryan Bulaga with the 23rd pick of the opening round.
Like Wheatley, Angerer remembers being at home with his then-fiancé and his parents, playing some cards and just enjoying the moment together. Read more.
