Rick's Six: Pork industry feels impact of COVID-19, suspect hides in playhouse, Hawks recall when their names were called in NFL draft

4/23/20

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a cooler day, with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly cloudy and cooler

Today there's a 30% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

There's also a chance of showers before 7 p.m. then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m.

For Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night rain is likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible

2. Quad-City meat-packing plants back open for business

Despite severe coronavirus outbreaks at meat-packing plants in western Illinois and southeastern Iowa, Tyson Fresh Foods has resumed operations in the Quad-City area.