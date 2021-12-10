Rick's Six: Possible threats made against 2 Q-C schools, shots fired in Davenport, and oldies top rating charts of area radio air waves

A good Friday to all. Rain, patchy fog and a high near 50 degrees. Now that doesn't sound like your typical December day. But that is the forecast. Here are the weather details, including the weekend forecast, from the National Weather Service.
1. Afternoon rain
Rain is likely today after 2 p.m. with patchy fog after 3 p.m. The high temperature will be near 49 degrees. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight rain and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 a.m. and patchy fog before 3 a.m. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. Southbound lane of U.S. 67 bridge in Milan to close Sunday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the southbound lane of the U.S. 67 (11th Street) Rock River bridge in Milan will be closed from Sunday to Dec. 20.
Utility workers will be performing maintenance work.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
3. Police investigate possible threats against 2 Q-C schools
Social media postings deemed threatening led to police investigations in two separate Quad-Cities school districts.
In Moline, the post involved Wilson Middle School, according to Moline-Coal Valley School District spokeswoman Candace Sountris. It was uploaded to a student's Snapchat account on Wednesday.
The Moline Police Department was at the home of the student suspected of uploading the post within an hour of it being uploaded, according to the message sent to Wilson families on Thursday afternoon.
"A school threat assessment was initiated," the message states. "Appropriate steps were taken with the student, who will not be at school as we continue moving forward."
The Moline police said the post was made by a 13-year-old girl.
The other incident involved Davenport North High School.
That post was also found and reported late Wednesday afternoon, district spokesman Mike Vondran said. The district is not completely sure the message referenced Davenport North but is not discounting potential danger.
"This has happened before in social media due to lots of crossover use across the country, however the DCSD takes any and all possible threats very seriously," Vondran said. Read more.
4. Davenport Police investigate shots fired incident
Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in which several vehicles were hit Thursday night along an alley between the 500 block of Oak Street and Telegraph Road.
Police were called to the scene at 6:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police recovered seven spent casings and discovered several vehicles that were struck by gunfire.
It is the second shots-fired call in two straight days and 24 hours apart that Davenport Police are investigating.
At 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers investigated a shots-fired incident at the foot of the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge near West 2nd and Gaines streets. No one was injured, but police recovered seven shell casings and other evidence.
A victim vehicle from that incident was later located by police.
5. Quad-Cities radio host brings oldies to top of ratings charts
Cruising around the Quad-Cities radio stations on a Saturday evening, one can expect to hear everything from '80s rock to modern pop to sportscasters yelling. However, tucked away on 90.3 FM, there's a show that's just a little bit different.
Depending on what the host of Charlie's Music Shop, Charlie Honold, has planned, listeners could tune in to tunes from the '30s to the '60s, and not just the big hits. Those listening during his Thanksgiving special got to hear part of Fred Waring's "Grandma's Thanksgiving" on a two-sided record, which Honold recently got his hands on.
Charlie's Music Shop plays at 7 p.m. Saturdays on WVIK, NPR Quad Cities, at 90.3 FM in the Quad-Cities and 95.9 FM in Dubuque and online at the WVIK website and podcast platforms. Read more.
