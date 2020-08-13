Rick's Six: Power returning to Q-C, Reynolds tours storm damage, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance

8/13/20

A good Thursday to all. Utility workers continue to make progress returning power to the Quad-Cities. But some 33,000 Quad-Citians still are waking up this morning without power from Monday's powerful windstorm, according to MidAmerican Energy's outage map.

As for today's forecast, here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and seasonal

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

2. Iowa Governor: More than 10 million acres of crops destroyed