Rick's Six: Power returning to Q-C, Reynolds tours storm damage, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance
Rick's Six: Power returning to Q-C, Reynolds tours storm damage, and more charges for 'person of interest' in girl's disappearance

8/13/20

A good Thursday to all. Utility workers continue to make progress returning power to the Quad-Cities. But some 33,000 Quad-Citians still are waking up this morning without power from Monday's powerful windstorm, according to MidAmerican Energy's outage map.

As for today's forecast, here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny and seasonal

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

NWS: Look ahead

2. Iowa Governor: More than 10 million acres of crops destroyed

081320-qc-nws-reynolds-001

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with members of the Iowa National Guard at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot during a tour of storm damaged areas in Davenport Wednesday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds toured Eastern Iowa Wednesday including Davenport and Scott County and called the destruction she’s seen first-hand throughout the state “expansive and significant.” Read more.

092518-harvest-006

Because of violent winds in Monday's storm that blew across much of the Midwest, as many as 10 million acres of corn in Iowa is no longer standing straight like this, but lodged near or onto the ground. That position will decrease yield and, more significantly, make it extremely difficult for farmers to harvest what corn there is.

• Heaviest crop damage is north of Quad-Cities

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• A Rock Island County man dies of COVID-19, bringing the Quad-Cities death toll to 54

• Family Museum, community center could be used for instruction, day care

• Bettendorf family creates memories in reimagined space

4. Scott County prosecutors add 2 more sex offender registry charges against Dinkins

Henry Earl Dinkins

Henry Earl Dinkins

Scott County prosecutors have added two more sex offender registration violations against Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, the man who police have described as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins is now charged with three counts of sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

However, according to documents filed Wednesday in Scott County District Court by Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven Berger, prosecutors are also letting the court know the intention of prosecuting Dinkins as a habitual offender given his six felony convictions in Scott County dating back to Aug. 23, 1990, with the most recent one coming on Oct. 17, 2019. Read more.

5. Watch a paranormal investigation and other things to do this weekend

Exspiravit Paranormal Society

The Exspiravit Paranormal Society will host an investigation Sunday night through Facebook Live at Black Hawk State Park in Rock Island.

Laura Anderson Shaw checks in with a host of things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

6. Trending headlines

Storm clean up continues

