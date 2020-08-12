Rick's Six: Power slowly returns to Q-C, pedestrian struck, killed in Moline, and a junk yard war

A good Wednesday to all. The rest of the world didn't stand still yesterday as those without power in the Quad-Cities waited in long lines for gas, fast food and chainsaws. The Big Ten football season was postponed until spring, Joe Biden announced his running mate, and Davenport delayed its school start until Sept. 8. Meanwhile some 57,000 Quad-City area MidAmerican Energy customers remain without power.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny today with a high in mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Storm recovery update
• ‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Quad-City health official offers tips for navigating your fridge after you lose power
• A big tree attracts the wind. That Japanese proverb was especially evident in the Quad-Cities yesterday.
2. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
3. 1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Moline
Moline police are investigating a hit-and-run on John Deere Road that left one person dead.
Moline police said in a news release that at 12:26 a.m., Tuesday, a police officer on patrol in the 3600 block of eastbound John Deere Road found a pedestrian lying on the roadway.
Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the victim was walking eastbound on John Deere Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.
The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for today. The victim’s name is not being released until the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office can notify the family.
The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit.
Anyone with information on this traffic fatality is asked to contact the Moline Police Departments Traffic Investigations at (309) 524-2210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.
4. Junk yard wars: Silvis man processes tons of scrap in his yard, has a woman living in his uninhabitable garage. What's a neighbor to do?
Michael John of 1005 11th St., Silvis, got tired of watching scrappers work in his neighbor’s yard, disassembling items picked from people’s trash and then burning some of it.
He spoke to that neighbor, James Stewart, 1001 11th St., several times about it. But got even angrier when he noticed a woman living in Stewart's garage. He told the Silvis City Council Tuesday he even saw dishes.
It was the second time he'd complained to the council. He'd gone last month, too. Read more.
Concerned about COVID-19?
