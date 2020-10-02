Rick's Six: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19, 3 shootings in Davenport, and Jumer's Casino to be sold for $120 million

A good Friday to all. The big news from overnight? President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump said. Plus patchy frost, shootings in Davenport, Jumer's Casino to be sold, and plenty of photo galleries. It's all here in Rick's Six.

First off, the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the mid-50s

Look for patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Saturday there is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

Saturday night there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

Sunday will bring a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

2. Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus