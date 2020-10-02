Rick's Six: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19, 3 shootings in Davenport, and Jumer's Casino to be sold for $120 million

A good Friday to all. The big news from overnight? President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump said. Plus patchy frost, shootings in Davenport, Jumer's Casino to be sold, and plenty of photo galleries. It's all here in Rick's Six.
First off, the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-50s
Look for patchy frost between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday there is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday will bring a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
2. Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said today. The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.
Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide. Read more
3. One wounded in first of three Davenport shootings Thursday
One man was wounded during a shooting Thursday in the area of Scott and West 10th streets, Davenport police said.
It was the first of three shooting incidents Davenport police chased during second shift that runs from 3 to 11 p.m.
The shooting at West 10th and Scott streets was reported at 5:02 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.
Two shooters fired at least 12 shots from the yard of 1030 Scott Street and ran away. Police located 12 shell casings.
In addition to the man being wounded, a vehicle parked on the street was struck in the driver's side door, and a neighborhood watch sign was struck.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.
The second shooting incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wisconsin Avenue. No injuries were reported, and police recovered several spent shell casing.
The third shooting incident occurred at 9:22 p.m. in the area of West 3rd and Washington streets. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Jumer's Casino sold to Delaware company
Delaware North, a global hospitality company with a portfolio of casinos and gaming venues, has announced it has signed an agreement to sell Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Illinois Gaming Board.
Twin River is a licensed casino operator in various jurisdictions, owning and managing nine casinos in five states: Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.
Jumer’s features more than 870 slots and 25 table games, as well as a live poker room, high-limit slot area and a VIP lounge. Amenities include a 205-room hotel with an indoor pool and fitness center, events center with meeting rooms for up to 600 people, four restaurants, a sports bar, aqua driving range and lakeside fire pit. Read more.
