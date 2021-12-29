Rick's Six: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way

A good Wednesday to all. Our first winter storm of the season dropped around 3.5 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities — 3.2 inches in Davenport and 3.6 inches in Moline. The big news is that more snow and cold are expected this weekend.
Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Chance of light snow today
Today there is a 50% chance of snow after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Millions headed to improve Quad-Cities area airports under federal infrastructure bill
Quad-Cities area airports will receive millions in new grant dollars for improvements and upgrades under the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill, according to Iowa and Illinois lawmakers.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, last week announced Iowa airports will receive at least $24.5 million in federal infrastructure grant dollars next year as a result of the $1 trillion infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. Grassley was among 19 Republicans who backed the bill when it passed the U.S. Senate. Read more.
3. Cyclones, fans share the love at bowl rally
There was a love affair on full display Tuesday at the Cheez-It Bowl pep rally.
Iowa State fans clearly love their football team, and the feeling is mutual.
Twenty-four hours before the Cyclones kick off against Clemson in today’s 4:45 p.m. bowl, coach Matt Campbell and six ISU seniors showed up to thank several thousand fans for their support at a pep rally at The Pointe Orlando.
“On behalf of the senior class, for the past four, five years, you people have been amazing,’’ quarterback Brock Purdy said.
Campbell called Wednesday’s game “a magical opportunity against a great football team’’ as he thanked fans for their support.
Those fans, ranging in age from young to young at heart, celebrated the season, cheered as the players spoke and sang along to the Iowa State Fight Song while enjoying temperatures that touched 80 degrees. Read more.
4. Four displaced from Rock Island home after fire
Four people were displaced from a Rock Island home after a fire Tuesday, Rock Island Fire Department officials said.
The fire at 1406 13th Ave., was reported at about 3:30 p.m.
Smoke could be seen coming out from under the eaves of the home.
No one was injured, but there was enough damage for firefighters to declare the home unsafe. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois was called to offer aid to the four people displaced.
The Rock Island Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire late Tuesday.
5. Opening of I-74 pedestrian path moved to spring
People wanting to use the new bicycle and pedestrian path on the recently opened Interstate 74 bridge will have to wait until spring, according to a news release from the city of Moline.
“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” said communications and outreach coordinator for the I-74 Bridge Project Kristina Kuehling. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.”
That decision was made after consulting with public works staff in both Moline and Bettendorf, who believe it is important to determine the most efficient and safe snow and ice removal methods on the path over the course of this winter, without the complications of public access.
“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said.
