 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way

  • Updated
  • 0
122821-qc-nws-snowweather-010a.JPG

Traffic was slow going along West Central Park on Tuesday morning during the first substantial snow fall this winter in the Quad-Cities.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

A good Wednesday to all. Our first winter storm of the season dropped around 3.5 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities — 3.2 inches in Davenport and 3.6 inches in Moline. The big news is that more snow and cold are expected this weekend.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service. 

1. Chance of light snow today

nws

Today there is a 50% chance of snow after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight there  is a 50% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. 

nws1

Related reading

• Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend

2. Millions headed to improve Quad-Cities area airports under federal infrastructure bill

Quad Cities International Airport

A redesigned atrium area will have new restrooms and a nursing suite installed as part of the $20 million to $40 million in renovations planned for the Quad-Cities International Airport.

Quad-Cities area airports will receive millions in new grant dollars for improvements and upgrades under the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill, according to Iowa and Illinois lawmakers.

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, last week announced Iowa airports will receive at least $24.5 million in federal infrastructure grant dollars next year as a result of the $1 trillion infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. Grassley was among 19 Republicans who backed the bill when it passed the U.S. Senate. Read more.

3. Cyclones, fans share the love at bowl rally

cyclonefans1.jpg

Iowa State fans pack The Pointe Orlando on Tuesday for a pep rally before the Cyclones' Cheez-It Bowl game against Clemson on Wednesday.

There was a love affair on full display Tuesday at the Cheez-It Bowl pep rally.

Iowa State fans clearly love their football team, and the feeling is mutual.

Twenty-four hours before the Cyclones kick off against Clemson in today’s 4:45 p.m. bowl, coach Matt Campbell and six ISU seniors showed up to thank several thousand fans for their support at a pep rally at The Pointe Orlando.

“On behalf of the senior class, for the past four, five years, you people have been amazing,’’ quarterback Brock Purdy said.

Campbell called Wednesday’s game “a magical opportunity against a great football team’’ as he thanked fans for their support.

Those fans, ranging in age from young to young at heart, celebrated the season, cheered as the players spoke and sang along to the Iowa State Fight Song while enjoying temperatures that touched 80 degrees. Read more.

Related reading

• Iowa State-Clemson viewer's guide

• Ferentz: Hawkeyes' QB decision will wait

• Q-C products Carius, Massner instrumental in Leathernecks' strong start

• Hawkeyes seek right mix of business, pleasure

• Hawkeye GameDay: Western Illinois at Iowa

 4. Four displaced from Rock Island home after fire

Rock Island fire

A light snow falls Tuesday as Rock Island firefighters investigate the cause of a fire at this home at 1406 13th Ave. No one was injured, but four people were displaced because of the blaze. 

Four people were displaced from a Rock Island home after a fire Tuesday, Rock Island Fire Department officials said.

The fire at 1406 13th Ave., was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming out from under the eaves of the home.

No one was injured, but there was enough damage for firefighters to declare the home unsafe. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois was called to offer aid to the four people displaced.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire late Tuesday.

Related reading

• Bettendorf man gets jail time for drug, ammunition charges

• Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

• Davenport man gets prison time for drug, firearm charges

5. Opening of I-74 pedestrian path moved to spring

Bike/ped path on I-74

The bike and pedestrian path is being built on the downstream side of the Illinois-bound Interstate 74 bridge.

People wanting to use the new bicycle and pedestrian path on the recently opened Interstate 74 bridge will have to wait until spring, according to a news release from the city of Moline.

“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” said communications and outreach coordinator for the I-74 Bridge Project Kristina Kuehling. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.” 

That decision was made after consulting with public works staff in both Moline and Bettendorf, who believe it is important to determine the most efficient and safe snow and ice removal methods on the path over the course of this winter, without the complications of public access. 

“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said. 

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

PHOTOS: River Rescue, Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 27, 2021

+5 
+5 
122721jr-water-rescue-
+5 
+5 
122721jr-water-rescue-4
+5 
+5 
122721jr-water-rescue-5
+5 
+5 
122721jr-water-rescue-3
+5 
+5 
122721jr-water-rescue-6

Historic photos: IH Farmall Works closes its doors on June 27, 1986

+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Snow returns to Chicago

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News