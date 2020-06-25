Rick's Six: Q-C COVID-19 cases on the rise, overnight robbery, and community center coming back to life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a very summer-like day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and warm

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The low will be around 72 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Sunday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.