Rick's Six: Q-C COVID-19 cases on the rise, overnight robbery, and community center coming back to life

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a very summer-like day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and warm
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The low will be around 72 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Sunday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello. The Iowa is currently at 20 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 24.5 feet Monday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is currently at 13.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.9 feet Sunday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
2. Quad-City COVID-19 cases increasing, be ready for a surge
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Quad-Cities — especially among people under 30 — and it's largely because people are lax about social distancing, wearing masks and following other health guidelines, health officials said Wednesday. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
3. From overnight: A robbery and shots fired in Davenport
Davenport police were busy handling a shots fired report and convenience store robbery within minutes of each other Wednesday night.
At 11:31 p.m. police responded to the Kwik Shop, 2242 E. 12th St. to a robbery.
An adult male entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while indicating he had weapon. The suspect after receiving an undetermined amount of money left the store and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the police department.
Then at 11:32 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of E. 14th St. to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the middle of the street. One house was struck by gun fire, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Both cases remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Related reading
4. Davenport tree-carver chisels a new crane
Out in the farm fields northwest of Davenport, retired educator Thom Gleich, 71, stands on scaffolding he built around what used to be the trunk of a huge white oak tree, carving tools in hand.
With skill and artistic ability honed over more than 20 years of carving trees into sculptures, Gleich is fashioning what will be a 13-foot tall sandhill crane, its head stretching to the sky, its feet hidden in rushes and cattails.
Gleich calls this sculpture Majestic Hope III, a piece he hopes to donate to the city of Davenport's parks and recreation department to be installed in the northeast corner of Vander Veer Botanical Park. Read more.
5. Hickman Community Center to reopen in Rock Island's west end
Lonnie and Constance Westerfield have a detailed plan. Lonnie can tell you what is envisioned for every single part of the building at 815 9th St., Rock Island, as he walks through it.
The Hickman Community Center is coming back to life.
The Westerfields of Rock Island bought the building earlier this year from the Rock Island Housing Authority, who had used it as a maintenance building since 2005.
“Our goal is to change what’s going on here,” Lonnie Westerfield said of the area. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
Quad-City COVID-19 cases increasing. 'We are telling health systems to be prepared to be ready for a surge,' infectious disease expert says
'Our goal is to change what's going on here': Hickman Community Center to reopen in Rock Island's west end
Davenport man charged with enticing a minor for sex
Three men face multiple charges in Rock Island County after bistate chase
From our archives: Quad-City Coal Mining
Bonus Six: Today's top videos