Rick's Six: Q-C health care workers: We don't have enough equipment to fight coronavirus, new closures for bridge work, and arrest in Davenport robbery

A good Friday to all. We're looking at cloudy skies today, rain tonight, and then here comes the sun this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of rain
Look for a slight chance of rain before 9 a.m. then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight rain is likely with a slight chance of snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
Flood continues on the Rock and Mississippi rivers.
A Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.9 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 16.9 feet Thursday. At 17 feet water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.
The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline is set to expire on Saturday. Early today the Rock was 13.07 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.
2. Iowa schools ordered to close through April 30
Iowa schools are ordered to close through April 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday. Reynolds specified she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of this school year and noted it was important schools provide continuous learning opportunities to their students.
Within the same hour, Nebraska announced schools were closed through the end of the year. More than a dozen states have either closed for the rest of the year or closed without setting a date to reopen.
The Iowa Department of Education has created two options for districts to provide continuous learning — voluntary educational enrichment opportunities or required educational services. Districts will need to make a decision and notify the department by April 10. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
3. I-74 bridge work closes part of recreation trail, parts of 12th Avenue in Moline
A portion of the Ralph B. Birks trail, on the east end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, has been closed due to I-74 bridge construction staging, according to the Moline Parks and Recreation Department. Trail users are asked to use the detour pictured above.
Also 12th Avenue has been closed in Moline between 18th and 10th streets for one week. Drivers going east should take northbound 16th Street, westbound 6th Avenue, southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue. Drivers going west should take northbound 27th Street, westbound 4th Avenue, southbound 16th Street to 12th Avenue.
4. Davenport police arrest man in connection with convenience store robbery
Davenport police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a March 23 armed robbery of the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St.
Tyrees Trayvon True, of Davenport, is charged with one count of armed robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years — 70%, or 17 ½ years of which — must be served before parole can be granted.
True also is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Richard Niesen, at 1:17 p.m. March 23, True went into the Stop and Shop. With his face covered in an effort to hide his identity, True wielded a firearm and demanded money.
True got between $700 and $800 cash and then fled the store on foot. Read more.
Related reading
• Scott County jail continues to reduce population to prevent COVID-19 spread
5. From our archives: 15-years after Katrina
In October of 2005 a caravan of seven trucks, three trailers, a barge and a crew of 14 from Living Lands & Waters, led by Chad Pregracke, went to Westwego, La., just west of New Orleans. Quad-City Times reporter Tom Saul and photographer Kevin E. Schmidt shadowed the group from Monday, October 4, to Saturday, October 9, 2005 and documented the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.