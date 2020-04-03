Rick's Six: Q-C health care workers: We don't have enough equipment to fight coronavirus, new closures for bridge work, and arrest in Davenport robbery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Friday to all. We're looking at cloudy skies today, rain tonight, and then here comes the sun this weekend. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of rain

Look for a slight chance of rain before 9 a.m. then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight rain is likely with a slight chance of snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.

Flood continues on the Rock and Mississippi rivers.