Rick's Six: Q-C loses 2 community leaders, Captain's Table set to reopen, and road work updates

8/6/20

A good Thursday to all. Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

2. Traffic alert: Centennial Bridge lane closures

The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial (Talbot) Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.

• TRAFFIC REMINDER: 6th Avenue in Moline to close