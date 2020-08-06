Rick's Six: Q-C loses 2 community leaders, Captain's Table set to reopen, and road work updates

-
A good Thursday to all. Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
2. Traffic alert: Centennial Bridge lane closures
The southbound outside drive lane on the Centennial (Talbot) Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and the northbound outside drive lane on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.
Illinois Department of Transportation workers will perform a bridge inspection during those times, and the IDOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zone.
• TRAFFIC REMINDER: 6th Avenue in Moline to close
Beginning today, weather permitting, 6th Avenue will close between 19th and 23rd streets in Moline for about two weeks to facilitate work on overhead I-74 structures.
3. The Captain's Table in Moline has an opening in the offing
The timing couldn't be better for outdoor dining. The Captain's Table restaurant on the Mississippi riverfront in Moline is opening August 14, and the building-length deck is likely to be in demand.
The building that previously housed the restaurant succumbed to fire in January 2018. About $2 million has been invested in the rebuild.
Initially scheduled to open in June, the Captain's Table has met a number of setbacks, but the 70-member staff soon will be ready to serve.
General Manager Rob Egger said the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on the restaurant's new layout, which takes advantage of the riverfront location.
"We already met the six-foot requirements for safety, and we'll achieve 8-to-10 feet on the patio," Egger said. "I didn't want people feeling like they were on top of each other when it was designed. I lose just a few booths inside that I can't use." Read more.