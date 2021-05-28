Rick's Six: Rain and cold kick off holiday weekend

A good Friday and start to your Memorial Day weekend. It's going to be a cool weekend. How cool? A frost advisory for the region will be in effect from midnight tonight until 7 a.m., Saturday.
Here are the details of that frost advisory.
WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From midnight tonight to 7 a.m., Saturday.
IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Here is the complete weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. More rain and cool temps
Look for scattered showers before 7 a.m. then rain likely between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 46 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 36 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degree.
Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
2. Running event causes temporary road closures in Bettendorf
There will be some temporary road closures Memorial Day Monday in Bettendorf for the TBK Sports Complex Fleet Feet Half Marathon/10k Run.
The runs will begin at 7 a.m.
The most significant traffic impact will be along Forest Grove Drive between Devils Glens Road and International Drive. East bound Forest Grove Drive will be closed as the race first begins, until about 7:30 a.m. Those needing to access the TBK complex Monday morning should use Middle Road to avoid delays.
A majority of the route will be utilizing recreational trails along Forest Grove Drive, Devils Glen Road, 53rd Avenue, and Hopewell Avenue. The Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff Reserve Deputies will be stationed along the route at locations where participants will be crossing busy roadways.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and be patient as officers and volunteers get participants safely across roadways. Traffic impacts should conclude no later than 10:30 a.m.
3. Scott County needs larger juvenile detention center, new diversion programs
A new recommendation to address overcrowding and long-term capacity needs calls for the construction of a new 40-bed juvenile detention center in Scott County.
Such a facility should be connected to a proposed center focused on preventing juvenile crime through community-based services, according to recommendations by a group of community leaders and juvenile justice experts. Read more.
4. No deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Quad-Cities
As the mass vaccination clinic at Milan's Camden Centre prepares to close this weekend, COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday continued to dwindle compared with recent weeks and months.
Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported, split evenly between Rock Island County and Scott County, one day after just eight total cases were reported solely in Rock Island County.
From Tuesday to Thursday, 63 new cases have been reported in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
5. Man on parole arrested for peddling crack cocaine to MEG agents
A Davenport man on parole until 2025 has been arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for peddling crack cocaine.
Marecio C. Bailey-Mangruem, 29, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by an MEG agent, at 12:46 p.m. March 12, MEG agents conducted a controlled buy of crack cocaine from Bailey-Mangruem. Agents purchased four-tenths of a gram of purported crack cocaine in exchange for pre-recorded U.S. currency. Read more.
6. Fire damages St. John Church in Viola
VIOLA — A fire broke out early Thursday at St. John Catholic Church in Viola.
Emergency responders received a call around 5 a.m., and Father John Thieryoung, the pastor at St. John said he arrived around 7 a.m.
"It's heartbreaking and tragic," Thieryoung said. "I don't think anybody's completely comprehended it yet."
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there have been no injuries reported.
Thieryoung said the timing of the fire was especially disappointing because the parish usually holds extra services for Memorial Day.
"So, it's even more of a punch in the gut," Thieryoung said. "I'm just thankful nobody was in it."
Thieryoung said the diocese St. John belonged to, the Diocese of Peoria, had another fire last month, at St. Mary's Church in Lexington, Ill.
The cause of the fire at St. John is under investigation.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
