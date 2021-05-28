Rick's Six: Rain and cold kick off holiday weekend

A good Friday and start to your Memorial Day weekend. It's going to be a cool weekend. How cool? A frost advisory for the region will be in effect from midnight tonight until 7 a.m., Saturday.

Here are the details of that frost advisory.

WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From midnight tonight to 7 a.m., Saturday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Here is the complete weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. More rain and cool temps

Look for scattered showers before 7 a.m. then rain likely between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 46 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.