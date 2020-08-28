Rick's Six: Rain and cooler temps, bridge closure Saturday, and football kicks off in Iowa

A good Friday to all. The Quad-City region may be in store for some thunderstorms later today some of which could be severe. But the weekend will be sunny and cooler. So enjoy this break from the August heat and enjoy.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into the evening.
These thunderstorms will move from the northwest to the southeast. Thunderstorms are expected to begin as supercells before transitioning to a squall line.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather mainly along and north interstate 80. South of here there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.
The main threat from severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding as well.
1. Showers likely to begin early this evening
Today there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
2. Derecho delays installation of temporary traffic lights at busy Davenport intersection
Derecho storm recovery has delayed installation of temporary traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue.
Davenport City Council approved the temporary traffic lights last month. Installation was to begin last week, but is now delayed due to the Aug. 10 windstorm, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.
Gleason said the decision to install the temporary signals came as a result of increased traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, now being used as a detour route due to the E. 53rd Street reconstruction project.
Future plans, she said, call for studying the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, similar to the one at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road. Read more.
3. Reynolds orders closure of bars in 6 Iowa counties
Gov. Kim Reynolds has invoked a new public health emergency proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six counties where spikes in positive coronavirus cases recently have ramped up — especially among young people in the 19-24 age range.
The proclamation took effect at 5 p.m., Thursday, in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties that serve alcohol will remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new emergency order.
Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread — especially among the 18-40 age cohort — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings.
She also requested hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and she is encouraging Iowans aged two and older to wear masks in public settings. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Four charged in connection with murder of Sylvester Eddings
Scott County prosecutors have charged four people with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings early Saturday.
In custody are Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33, and Cordell McDowell, 32, both of Coal Valley, and Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport.
Liddell was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell is now also charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and another count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Liddell was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
McDowell, being held in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge, is charged in Scott County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Coleman is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. She was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Read more.
5. Prep football kicks off tonight
Ready or not, the high school football season is here. At least in one state.
While Illinois officials decided to postpone its season until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of high schools in Iowa will kick off their 2020 campaign Friday night. Metro programs Clinton and Davenport North wait until next week to begin the season.
Even though it is a contact sport and gatherings are expected to be much larger, can football have the same success rate as the summer sports? More than 94% of the schools in Iowa completed their high school baseball and softball seasons. Read more.
6. Government Bridge to close Saturday
The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will close Saturday for washing. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
