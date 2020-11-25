 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Rain and fog, Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner, and COVID-19 holiday tests states
Rick's Six: Rain and fog, Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner, and COVID-19 holiday tests states

A good Wednesday to all. A wet day with plenty of rain and fog will give way to dry conditions tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible over southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. Most fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. as rain spreads over the area.

Tonight, areas of fog will again be expected, with some dense fog possible.

Here is the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain continues

NWS:Holiday
NWS: Summary

Today rain is likely before 5 p.m. with areas of fog before 10 a.m. The high will be near 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight look for areas of fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. 

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

2. 5 things to know about the '49 1/2' Mr. Thanksgiving dinner

112919-qct-qca-thanksgiving-01.jpg

Bob Vogelbaugh, Mr. Thanksgiving, hugs one of the many visitors coming to enjoy a meal in 2019. This year's Thanksgiving dinner will be drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out these five things to know ahead of this year’s Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner. It's drive thru this year. Read more.

3. Warrant issued for suspect in Leisure Time shooting in East Moline

Darryl B. Shears Jr.

Darryl B. Shears Jr., courtesy East Moline Police Department.

East Moline authorities are searching for a man identified as the suspected gunman in a late September shooting.

East Moline police obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl B. Shears Jr., 37, for Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000 cash.  Read more.

 
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• No travel to see family? No oven? Thanksgiving still finds a way in the Kostichek house

• Iowa's hospitalization spike prompts concern from health care leaders

• Coronavirus data heading in ‘right direction’ Gov. Kim Reynolds says; But upcoming holidays will test whether Iowa has seen the worst of it

• Iowa nursing home virus infections, deaths climb

• 27 dead at veterans’ home in Illinois amid COVID outbreak

• Senate committee grills Veterans’ Affairs officials on LaSalle home outbreak

• Illinois' Initial vaccine shipment may be one-fifth of what was originally expected

• COVID-19 claims 125 more lives in Illinois, officials say

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Quad-City health officials: 'Make the tough, but necessary, decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

5. Rev. Robert 'Bud' Grant returned to ministry with restrictions, supervision following investigation of alleged sex abuse

The Rev. Robert "Bud" Grant

Rev. Robert "Bud" Grant

The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been returned to ministry by the Most Rev. William Joensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines, following an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that was reported to have occurred in the Diocese of Des Moines in the early 1990s.

While the report was being investigated, Fr. Grant’s faculties to minister as a priest were suspended by Bishop Joensen and Bishop Zinkula, and he was suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Read more.

6. Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues

Miller-Meeks & Hart

A razor-thin margin separating the Republican and Democrat candidates for an open southeast Iowa congressional seat continues to narrow as counties complete their recount of votes in what could become a single-digit race.

Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a slim, 36-vote lead out or more than 394,400 votes cast in the Iowa 2nd congressional district race as of Tuesday morning.

Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, had led Democrat Rita Hart, of Wheatland, by 47 votes in unofficial results before recounts began last week in what has become the closest federal race in the country. Read more.

