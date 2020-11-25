Rick's Six: Rain and fog, Mr. Thanksgiving's dinner, and COVID-19 holiday tests states

A good Wednesday to all. A wet day with plenty of rain and fog will give way to dry conditions tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible over southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. Most fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. as rain spreads over the area.
Tonight, areas of fog will again be expected, with some dense fog possible.
Here is the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain continues
Today rain is likely before 5 p.m. with areas of fog before 10 a.m. The high will be near 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight look for areas of fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
2. 5 things to know about the '49 1/2' Mr. Thanksgiving dinner
Check out these five things to know ahead of this year’s Mr. Thanksgiving's annual dinner. It's drive thru this year. Read more.
3. Warrant issued for suspect in Leisure Time shooting in East Moline
East Moline authorities are searching for a man identified as the suspected gunman in a late September shooting.
East Moline police obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl B. Shears Jr., 37, for Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000 cash. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
• Coronavirus data heading in ‘right direction’ Gov. Kim Reynolds says; But upcoming holidays will test whether Iowa has seen the worst of it
• Quad-City health officials: 'Make the tough, but necessary, decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings
5. Rev. Robert 'Bud' Grant returned to ministry with restrictions, supervision following investigation of alleged sex abuse
The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been returned to ministry by the Most Rev. William Joensen, Bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines, following an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor that was reported to have occurred in the Diocese of Des Moines in the early 1990s.
While the report was being investigated, Fr. Grant’s faculties to minister as a priest were suspended by Bishop Joensen and Bishop Zinkula, and he was suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Read more.
6. Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues
A razor-thin margin separating the Republican and Democrat candidates for an open southeast Iowa congressional seat continues to narrow as counties complete their recount of votes in what could become a single-digit race.
Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a slim, 36-vote lead out or more than 394,400 votes cast in the Iowa 2nd congressional district race as of Tuesday morning.
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, had led Democrat Rita Hart, of Wheatland, by 47 votes in unofficial results before recounts began last week in what has become the closest federal race in the country. Read more.
Trending stories
Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues
Man on probation for selling methamphetamine is arrested again for peddling the drug
Iowa-North Carolina Central at a glance
Dorsey shrugs off injury, leads Knights to win
Geneseo opts to put more into police protection levy
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Story
- Trend
- Arrest Warrant
- Felony
- Police
- Criminal Law
- Law
- Suspect
- Warrant
- Class
- Battery
- Recount
- Mariannette Miller-meeks
- Politics
- Rita Hart
- Vote
- Race
- Iowa
- William Joensen
- Robert Grant
- Christianity
- Zinkula
- Meteorology
- Fog
- Rain
- Thanksgiving
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.