Rick's Six: Rain and frost, Davenport moves to slow speeding drivers, and injunction curbs UAW strikers

A good Friday to all. We're looking at possible frost and rain this weekend.
Most of the frost will be in areas north of the Quad-Cities, but we won't miss it, or the rain. Here's what the National Weather Service is forecasting for the weekend.
A frost advisory is in effect for portions of east-central Iowa through 9 a.m. this morning. Areas of frost will be possible again tonight especially along and north of I-80.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Monday morning. Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches are forecasted near the Iowa and Missouri border, while areas north of this border could see a half to one and a half inches of rain, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Isolated flash flooding is possible. Severe weather is also possible Sunday afternoon as a surface low moves east across the area.
1. Partly sunny today
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest.
Saturday will see areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees.
Showers are likely Saturday night with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday showers are likely with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday night will see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
2. Davenport moves ahead with new plan to slow speeding drivers
Davenport City Council members this week advanced plans for a pilot project aimed at slowing speeding drivers on residential streets, despite reservations from some aldermen.
Council met Wednesday to discuss bids received by the city to install speed humps on 31st and 32nd streets between Eastern and Belle avenues as part of a pilot project to calm traffic and increase safety on neighborhood streets where traffic data shows a large percentage or consistent pattern of vehicles exceeding the speed limit. Read more.
3. North Scott school board candidate says he lost job after controversial remarks
A North Scott Community School District school board candidate says a slip-up in a campaign speech has cost him his job. But Nick Hansel says the controversy has proved to be a learning experience. Read more.
4. Deere's injunction curbs UAW strikers
After a week on the picket line outside of the John Deere Davenport Works, strikers are now under strict restrictions over how and where they can picket.
Attorneys for Deere and Co. on Wednesday submitted a 10-page court motion, along with another 13 pages of evidentiary documents, seeking to prevent members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, Local 281 from trespassing and otherwise disrupting business at the Davenport Works facility. Read more.
5. How Davenport plans to use a $700K grant to address gun crime
When it comes to reducing a gun crime rate that reached an all-time high in 2020, Davenport city and police officials say the motto is "work smarter, not harder."
Aldermen will meet next week to award a two-year contract for crime analysis consultant services valued at $233,164 to IDEA Analytics of Phoenix, Arizona, as part of a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice received last fall. Read more.
