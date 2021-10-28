Rick's Six: Rain, Bettendorf man accused of threatening neighbor with hatchet, and death of UAW member in Milan

A good Thursday to all. Cooler temps, rain and north winds. Need I say more?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain today, tonight, tomorrow
Rain is likely today with a high near 52 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more rain is expected. The overnight low will be around 49 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday rain is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind around 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.
Related reading
2. Moline police name persons of interest in unsolved killing of Corey Harrell Jr.
Persons of interest in the three-year, unsolved killing were named for the first time Wednesday during a Moline Police news conference.
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down while driving in downtown Moline on Oct. 31, 2018. According to Moline Police detectives, he was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive.
The shooting continued until Harrell Jr. was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue. Moline police were dispatched to the scene at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on River Drive.
At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
Police are looking for information on these persons of interest:
Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island
Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline
Preston R. Orr, 25 of Rock Island. Read more.
3. Deere workers say they'd complained about burnt out streetlights at the intersection where UAW member died in accident
More than eight union workers sat in silence outside a gate of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline plant along River Drive.
The setting was similar to other days — a tent covering food and firewood, chairs, crackling fire barrels and cars honking as they passed the site — but the typical chatter and enthusiastic sign waving was muted. Members stood or sat by themselves rather than grouped in conversation. Even a union member’s yellow lab, sporting a red UAW bandana, was lying quietly in the grass.
The UAW workers were mourning one of their own, Richard Rich, a Local 79 member, who was struck and killed walking to the picket line Wednesday morning at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. Read more.
Related reading
4. Bettendorf man accused of threatening neighbor with hatchet
A Bettendorf man was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a hatchet.
Daniel Constantine Bratcher, 53, knocked on the apartment door of one of his neighbors on Sept. 6 just before midnight, according to arrest affidavits. The neighbor opened the door and talked with Bratcher, who raised a hatchet above his head to threaten the neighbor.
The neighbor tried to close the door, but Bratcher stuck his foot in it, the affidavit states. The victim then ran to his bedroom and locked the door. He told police he heard Bratcher follow him into his apartment.
The victim was able to capture video of Bratcher standing in the doorway, with a handle of something at his right side.
Bratcher has been charged with first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a weapon. He's being held in the Scott County jail on a $25,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Related reading
5. Natural gas bills for Quad-Cities customers could go up this winter. Here’s why.
MidAmerican’s 774,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota can likely expect their total bills to go up 46%-96% this winter.
Natural gas market prices have more than doubled since this time last year, according to a news release from Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy, because of global demand coupled with limited production and inventory.
MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said the price increases would not affect electric customers.
Alliant Energy spokesperson Morgan Hawk said the company is closely monitoring global natural gas markets, but the company also expects prices to go up. Read more.
6. Trending stories
A Deere worker died crossing the street to picket line in Milan. Other workers say they'd complained to the city about burnt out streetlights at the intersection.
Bettendorf man accused of threatening neighbor with hatchet
Update: Rock Island Coroner identifies UAW member struck, killed today walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan
Deere to judge: Keep Davenport injunction in place
Iowa Pacesetter: Pleasant Valley's Boleyn is mature beyond her years
Today's top videos