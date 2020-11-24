 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Rain, Davenport schools want another waiver, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Q-C turkeys await pardon
alert featured

Rick's Six: Rain, Davenport schools want another waiver, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Q-C turkeys await pardon

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Tuesday to all. Counties north of the Quad-Cities remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. while rain is the weather word of the day for the Q-C metro area.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Radar

Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois remain under that winter weather advisory. 

Wet snow continues to fall in that region with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely which will cause slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Looking ahead to Wednesday through Monday, a strong storm system will continue to bring rain to the area through Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

1. Rain and breezy

NWS: Forecast

Today rain is likely with a high near 45 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more rain is likely with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday rain is possible before noon with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

2. Davenport schools plan to ask for another waiver

Davenport Schools logo

The Davenport Community School District is planning to ask for another waiver from the state to continue fully online learning as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

The district, like many others in the Quad-Cities, recently switched to a fully remote learning model because of the Quad-Cities area's increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The current waiver is scheduled to expire on on Dec. 1. Read more.

3. Former Mercer County High School teacher sentenced in sex case

Mark R. Artcher

Artcher

Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.

The case was based on an April 4, 2019 state police report on an incident that took place at the defendant’s home where a sleepover occurred with the defendant’s daughter and the individual abused. The victim in this case was under the age of 13. Read more.

Related reading

• Matherville woman reported missing

• Updated: 2 identified in head-on crash in Scott County

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

• One injured in weekend shooting in Rock Island

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19-related death toll mounts in Q-C, virus claims 13 lives in two days

• Grassley ‘feeling good’ week after virus news

• Nearly 700 mostly Chicago-area nursing home workers striking

• Hy-Vee stores reinstates its reserved hours for 'high risk' shoppers

• Illinois officials report another 47 deaths from COVID-19

• Positivity rate decreases as hospitalization growth slows

• IDPH preps for expected initial 400,000 doses of vaccine

5.  Walcott turkeys, 'Corn' and 'Cob', arrive in D.C. Vote for which one Trump should pardon

Kardel Turkeys

Iowa turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel, from Walcott, Iowa, raised the two turkeys that will be part of next week’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. Following the presentation, the pardoned turkeys will return to live out the rest of their days at Iowa State University.

Two turkeys from a Walcott farm's "presidential flock" made their national debut Monday in Washington, D.C., at the ritzy Willard InterContinental Hotel.

The two toms strutted for reporters and photographers after being introduced at a press conference by the National Turkey Federation.

Iowa turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel of Walcott raised the two turkeys that will be part of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation later this week at the White House.

Ron Kardel on Monday announced the names of the two turkeys, Corn and Cob. Read more.

Trending stories 

Today's top video: Gov. Kim Reynolds completes 99 County Tour

Today's photo gallery: Fun in the park

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Kim Reynolds completes 99 County Tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News