Rick's Six: Rain, Davenport schools want another waiver, former teacher sentenced in sex case, and Q-C turkeys await pardon

A good Tuesday to all. Counties north of the Quad-Cities remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. while rain is the weather word of the day for the Q-C metro area.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Carroll and Whiteside counties in Illinois remain under that winter weather advisory.
Wet snow continues to fall in that region with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely which will cause slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
Looking ahead to Wednesday through Monday, a strong storm system will continue to bring rain to the area through Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
1. Rain and breezy
Today rain is likely with a high near 45 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more rain is likely with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday rain is possible before noon with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.
2. Davenport schools plan to ask for another waiver
The Davenport Community School District is planning to ask for another waiver from the state to continue fully online learning as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.
The district, like many others in the Quad-Cities, recently switched to a fully remote learning model because of the Quad-Cities area's increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The current waiver is scheduled to expire on on Dec. 1. Read more.
3. Former Mercer County High School teacher sentenced in sex case
Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.
The case was based on an April 4, 2019 state police report on an incident that took place at the defendant’s home where a sleepover occurred with the defendant’s daughter and the individual abused. The victim in this case was under the age of 13. Read more.
Related reading
Support Local Journalism
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Walcott turkeys, 'Corn' and 'Cob', arrive in D.C. Vote for which one Trump should pardon
Two turkeys from a Walcott farm's "presidential flock" made their national debut Monday in Washington, D.C., at the ritzy Willard InterContinental Hotel.
The two toms strutted for reporters and photographers after being introduced at a press conference by the National Turkey Federation.
Iowa turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel of Walcott raised the two turkeys that will be part of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation later this week at the White House.
Ron Kardel on Monday announced the names of the two turkeys, Corn and Cob. Read more.