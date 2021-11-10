Rick's Six: Rain on the way, new details in fatal boat accident in LeClaire, and arrest in burglary of Walcott storage facility

A good Wednesday to all. Cooler temps and widespread rain are headed our way according to the National Weather Service. There's even a chance of snow.
Here are the weather details.
Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue tonight, ahead of a strong cold front, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Then on Thursday and Friday, windy and cold weather can be expected along with scattered snow showers, mixed at times with rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and what does occur would be on elevated surfaces and would melt quickly. Wind gusts to 35 mph are expected through the day.
1. Rain, wind and falling temps
Today for the Quad-Cities there is a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast winds at around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Veterans Day Thursday will see rain before 9 a.m. Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 49 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind at 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph
2. Passenger on boat in LeClaire crash: Owners were intoxicated
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "intoxicated," except for the minor involved.
Brooke Jewell, a passenger on the boat operated by a 15-year-old and supervised by James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, is claiming negligence by all involved in a suit filed in federal court.
Thiel is charged in Scott County with felony and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter. He has entered pleas of not guilty on all charges.
Jewell, 37, was seriously injured in the crash, court records show. She is seeking $100,000 in medical expenses, $28,000 in lost wages, along with damages related to pain and suffering. The suit also seeks damages on behalf of her husband, Spencer Jewell, who works for Thiel, according to his company's website, Thiel Truck Center. Read more.
3. Parolee taken into custody in connection with burglary of Walcott storage facility
A 47-year-old man who was paroled Oct. 22 from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was taken into custody Monday in connection with the September 2020 burglary of a Walcott storage facility from which he stole a pickup.
James Leroy Chelf, who listed his address as 17234 S. John Deere Road, Dubuque, Iowa, on the Scott County District Court financial application, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft. Each of those charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Read more.
4. Health Department, Davenport schools working on plan that could lead to relaxing mask requirements
Scott County public health officials, the Davenport Community School District and others are working on a plan that could allow the school district to relax its masking requirement.
In September, the school district reinstated a masking requirement in its buildings after federal rulings temporarily blocked Iowa’s ban on such mandates in schools. The rulings are related to a suit filed against the state by The Arc of Iowa and parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport. Iowa is fighting the ruling and the case was still pending as of Monday. Read more.
5. Rock Island's 2022 budget shows $16 million shortfall
The city of Rock Island shows a $16 million shortfall in its proposed 2022 budget.
Interim Finance Director Linda Barnes presented the 2022 budget to council members earlier this week, showing $127.1 million in expenditures and $111.1 million in projected revenues.
The 2022 budget shows a slight decrease in the proposed property tax rate, going from $2.75 to $2.74 per $100 of equalized assessed value. The amount equals $751 per $100,000 of assessed home value. The new rate means a decrease of $2.07 per $100,000 annually for a homeowner. Read more.
