 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Rain possible, bridge inspections, and coroner identifies man killed in gunfight with Rock Island police
alert featured

Rick's Six: Rain possible, bridge inspections, and coroner identifies man killed in gunfight with Rock Island police

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. We're looking at periods of light rain, and light snow today between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. north of Interstate 80. Since temperatures are expected to be above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate or cause any travel problems.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy and cool

NWS: Summary

There's a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday there's a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. East wind at 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night there is a 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 Degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

2. Inspections begin today for Arsenal bridges

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Arsenal Island bridges will be inspected from Monday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 25, causing single lane closures. 

The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The schedule of closures are:

• The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23

• The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

• The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25

The Government Bridge will be closed to road, rail, bicycle and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. River navigation will not be impacted.

3. Update: Coroner identifies man killed in running gunfight with Rock Island police

crime scene tape 3

The identity of the man who died early Saturday in a gunfight with Rock Island police was announced Sunday by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

According to Gustafson, Akbar Muhammad Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island died during what one resident described as a "firefight" in the Broadway District following a domestic incident. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday. Read more.

Related reading

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Two injured by man with machete

• Bettendorf man charged with sex abuse after assaulting woman at store

• Davenport police make arrest in 2017 murder

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Ominous warning for area as positive cases top 7,500 in Quad-CIties

• Iowa rate of new coronavirus cases ranks eighth-highest

• Illinois gov says Trump partly to blame for COVID-19 spike

• COVID-19 linked to a pair of Q-C deaths, new infections explode across both Iowa and Illinois

• Rock Island-Milan students returning to classrooms part time on Monday

• COVID cases rise in Illinois and Iowa

5. Black in the Quad-Cities

Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words

+2
In Their Own Words: De Witt Pollard — Shaped, not scarred
In Their Own Words: De Witt Pollard — Shaped, not scarred
+2
In their own words: Victoria Carey
In their own words: Victoria Carey
+7
Chelsea Ward: 'My diversity is a plus'
Chelsea Ward: 'My diversity is a plus'
+8
Ragan Ross: 'I am an advocate'
Ragan Ross: 'I am an advocate'
+4
David Robinson: 'You have to sacrifice something'
David Robinson: 'You have to sacrifice something'

This week, the Quad-City Times presents Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges — an opportunities — faced by local people of color. Watch for special coverage in each edition, join the conversation on social media and follow the series online at qctimes.com or qconline.com.

Watch now: Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words

Watch now: Henry Hall in his own words
Watch now: Henry Hall in his own words
Watch now: Ragan Ross in her own words
Watch now: Ragan Ross in her own words
Watch now: David Robinson in his own words
Watch now: David Robinson in his own words
Watch now: Victoria Carey in her own words
Watch now: Victoria Carey in her own words

6. Trending stories

Today's top video

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Rock Island County Republicans, Trump vehicle parade in Aledo, Milan, Moline, Rock Island and Davenport on Sunday

+10 
+10 
101820-Republican-parade-009
+10 
+10 
101820-Republican-parade-030
+10 
+10 
101820-Republican-parade-006
+10 
+10 
101820-Republican-parade-003
+10 
+10 
101820-Republican-parade-032

Photos: Central DeWitt halftime performance (Oct. 16, 2020)

+20 
+20 
_CD001.jpg
+20 
+20 
_CD002.jpg
+20 
+20 
_CD003.jpg
+20 
+20 
_CD004.jpg
+20 
+20 
_CD005.JPG

Photos: Western Big 6 conference girls swim meet

+22 
+22 
101720-qc-spt-big 6 swim meet-137
+22 
+22 
101720-qc-spt-big 6 swim meet-145
+22 
+22 
101720-qc-spt-big 6 swim meet-140
+22 
+22 
101720-qc-spt-big 6 swim meet-139
+22 
+22 
101720-qc-spt-big 6 swim meet-094

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News