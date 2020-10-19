Rick's Six: Rain possible, bridge inspections, and coroner identifies man killed in gunfight with Rock Island police

A good Monday to all. We're looking at periods of light rain, and light snow today between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. north of Interstate 80. Since temperatures are expected to be above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate or cause any travel problems.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy and cool

There's a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday there's a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. East wind at 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night there is a 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 Degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

2. Inspections begin today for Arsenal bridges

The Arsenal Island bridges will be inspected from Monday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 25, causing single lane closures.