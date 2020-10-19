Rick's Six: Rain possible, bridge inspections, and coroner identifies man killed in gunfight with Rock Island police

A good Monday to all. We're looking at periods of light rain, and light snow today between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. north of Interstate 80. Since temperatures are expected to be above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate or cause any travel problems.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloudy and cool
There's a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday there's a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. East wind at 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night there is a 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 Degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
2. Inspections begin today for Arsenal bridges
The Arsenal Island bridges will be inspected from Monday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 25, causing single lane closures.
The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.
The schedule of closures are:
• The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23
• The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24
• The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25
The Government Bridge will be closed to road, rail, bicycle and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. River navigation will not be impacted.
3. Update: Coroner identifies man killed in running gunfight with Rock Island police
The identity of the man who died early Saturday in a gunfight with Rock Island police was announced Sunday by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
According to Gustafson, Akbar Muhammad Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island died during what one resident described as a "firefight" in the Broadway District following a domestic incident. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Black in the Quad-Cities
This week, the Quad-City Times presents Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges — an opportunities — faced by local people of color. Watch for special coverage in each edition, join the conversation on social media and follow the series online at qctimes.com or qconline.com.
