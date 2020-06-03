Rick's Six: Rain possible today, Steve King out, and 3 arrested with weapons in Moline

A good Wednesday to all. Did you use your air conditioner? Yesterday saw temps in the 90s and overnight temps remained in the 70s. But it was another night of relative peace and quiet in the Quad-Cities. Today showers and thunderstorms are likely. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Cooler today with threat of rain
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Thursday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
2. Iowa voters say 'no' to Steve King in primary race
Republicans in northwest Iowa decided Tuesday they've had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman's incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades.
The nine-term Republican, shunned by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, was in the fight for his career against four challengers— including well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra. The state GOP has said Feenstra won the race.
Several former King supporters backed Feenstra's campaign. They argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him. Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. 3 arrested with weapons; Police say Moline men intended civil unrest
Three Moline men were arrested early Tuesday who were apparently out with the intent to contribute to recent civil unrest.
At 12:52 a.m. deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, according to a news release. Inside the deputies allegedly found the drugs, a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun, edged weapons, a crossbow and more ammunition.
The three occupants of the vehicle have been identified as Austyn M. Cochuyt, 20; Trystan C. Nelson, 20; and Seth M. Barton, 23. All three have been charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
The sheriff's office said the three men's motive was to contribute to recent civil unrest, but did not elaborate.
All three were being held on $100,000 bail, according to court records. To be released, each would have to post a $10,000 bond. but otherwise reflected the information provided in the sheriff's office release.
Each has a court date scheduled for June 30, records state.
Related reading
5. Augie, SAU still adjusting schedules, plans
Most sports fans have been anxious to hear any positive news on the re-opening of any of their favorite athletic endeavors.
Shoot, most are getting excited at the thought of players on all levels returning to workouts in anticipation of games potentially being played in the next month or so.
One of the key dates that had offered some hope for the return of college sports was June 1. That was when NCAA Division I athletes could begin returning to campuses nationwide for summer workouts.
Locally for Augustana College and St. Ambrose University student-athletes, that date held no significance. Augie coach Steve Bell isn't scheduled to get his football players on the Rock Island campus until Aug. 11, with the first workout allowed on Aug. 13.
At SAU, coach Mike Magistrelli's freshmen football players report on Aug. 14 and upperclassmen join on the 17th. Both are scheduled to open their seasons on Sept. 5.
Still, that June 1 return may hold major significance in one sense — hope. Read more.
