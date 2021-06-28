Rick's Six: Rain, road work and arrest in 2 shooting incidents

A good Monday before Independence Day to all. As we wrap up one month and begin another we can expect plenty of rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain and more rain
There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees. Calm winds will become south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday before 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
2. Road work in Davenport this week
From the city of Davenport:
• Repairs to the Credit Island Road entrance will begin this week. The contractor will attempt to keep one lane of one-way travel around the island open for the project's duration; however, full-depth patching may require full closures on occasion. Full-depth patching is expected to be complete by mid-to-late August.
• Reconstruction of Emerald Drive between W. Central Park Avenue and W. Lombard Street will begin today. Work will start on the east side of the road, leaving one lane open for one-way southbound traffic only. Once the reconstruction of this half is complete (in about five weeks), work will flip to the west side, and travel will switch to one lane for one-way northbound traffic Work is estimated to be complete by August 27.
3. New Bettendorf coffee shop looks to differentiate itself
After eight years of being a “coffee fanatic,” Davenport resident Lindsey Schmidt decided to take the leap and open up a coffee shop of her own.
Coffee Apothecary, located at 2571 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf, has a unique medical theme and drinks with names such as Lobotomy and Plague Doctor.
Schmidt decided to take it on with her mother, Cindy Williams, a seasoned entrepreneur who has opened 12 previous businesses in the Quad-City area and was happy to lend her experience.
“I feel like I’ve been meant to be an entrepreneur since I was little since she’s done it her whole life,” said Schmidt. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Police arrest man in connection with two shooting incidents
Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with two separate shooting incidents in the city, one of which occurred in October of 2019, and the other in March of this year.
Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Read more.
