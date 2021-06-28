Rick's Six: Rain, road work and arrest in 2 shooting incidents

A good Monday before Independence Day to all. As we wrap up one month and begin another we can expect plenty of rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain and more rain

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees. Calm winds will become south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

The 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday before 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.