Rick's Six: Rain, road work, COVID-19 turns gambling tables, and taking a stand against racism

Here's an early Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.
"At 5:23 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lost Nation to near Hamlet to near Middletown. Movement was east at 30 mph.
"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is expected where the rainfall rates are most intense. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are also possible with these storms."
Locations impacted include: Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Burlington, Muscatine, East Moline, Monmouth, Aledo, Tipton, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Durant, Oquawka, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt and Milan.
Earlier report: A good Monday to all. Showers and thunderstorms highlight today's forecast. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloudy with a high in upper 70s
Today showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
2. This week's road work
• W. 46th Street between Scott Street and Welcome Way and Marquette Street between W. 46th Street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport will close today as cracking, seating and paving work transitions. These sections are expected to reopen by July 6, pending weather.
• Today and Tuesday: Westbound River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Main Street.
• Tuesday to Thursday: Eastbound River Drive lane reductions between Western and Scott streets in Davenport.
• Garden Plain Road, about a half-mile west of Morrison, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic from today through Friday. The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north track at their at-grade crossing located in this area.
3. Midwest gambling faces long odds as COVID-19 turns tables
It's an industry unaccustomed to facing the long odds usually experienced by its patrons.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the tables on Midwestern gambling establishments, threatening to sap a collective billions of dollars from state and local economies.
Casinos and gambling parlors that usually enjoy exponentially favorable odds are now enduring a massive revenue bust that goes far beyond the near economic ruin being experienced by the establishments themselves.
Throughout the Midwest, a losing hand of employee furloughs, some promising to be permanent job losses, and evaporating tax and other revenues is crippling entire local economies and family incomes. Read more.
4. 20 Quad-Citians will be honored for their stands against racism
Twenty Quad-Citians will be celebrated by the YWCA Quad-Cities for their efforts in standing up against racism. They will be honored as part of the second Race Against Racism race and event Oct. 24 in downtown Rock Island.
Last year's inaugural event raised nearly $10,000 for five YWCA social justice programs: heplace2b; an after-school program for homeless and at-risk youth; YWCA Youth Empowerment Program, which assists youth with job searches; YWCA Youth STEM Program, which provides disadvantaged youth with career exploration opportunities; the YWCA Youth Scholarship Program; and the YWCA Child Care Center.
Meet the Race Against Racism honorees. Read more.
5. One of two men arrested for robbing victim of two dogs
Scott County authorities have arrested one of two people whom police say robbed a person at gunpoint of two dogs on May 5.
Demarquez Donnta Dothard-Hanes, 23, of 1909 W. 70th St., Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17½ years, must be served before parole can be granted. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Music on the Marquee
