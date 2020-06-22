Rick's Six: Rain, road work, COVID-19 turns gambling tables, and taking a stand against racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

6/22/20

Here's an early Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.

"At 5:23 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lost Nation to near Hamlet to near Middletown. Movement was east at 30 mph.

"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is expected where the rainfall rates are most intense. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are also possible with these storms."

Locations impacted include: Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Burlington, Muscatine, East Moline, Monmouth, Aledo, Tipton, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Durant, Oquawka, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt and Milan.

Earlier report: A good Monday to all. Showers and thunderstorms highlight today's forecast. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy with a high in upper 70s