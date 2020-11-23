Rick's Six: Rain, snow headed our way, long-term care facilities hit hardest amid pandemic, and restoring a wreck of a house

A good Monday to all. Welcome to a work-shortened holiday week when thoughts turn to turkey, travel, and snow. Yes, snow.
Here's what the folks from the National Weather Service are forecasting.
A strong storm system will spread snow across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois tonight into Tuesday morning, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible north of Interstate 80, the outlook states. This storm has the potential to create hazardous travel conditions that could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
1. Rain with light snow
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.
Tonight snow is likely before 3 a.m. then snow possibly mixed with rain. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday rain, possibly mixed with snow, will become all rain after 7 a.m. The high will be near 44 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night we can expect more rain with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Rain is expected this week in the Quad-Cities.
2. Long-term care facilities face staff, equipment shortages amid pandemic
Long-term care facilities were among the hardest-hit during COVID-19’s first surge of the pandemic this summer.
Now, with the virus spreading through Iowa, those facilities are once again bearing the brunt of the pandemic.
So severe has the situation become that the state public health department has given its blessing — as a last resort in emergency situations — for long-term care workers with a confirmed COVID-19 infection to provide care to patients without the virus. Read more.
3. Rock Island police investigate shots fired at car carrying child
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident in which someone shot into a vehicle carrying a child.
The child was uninjured. However, both the child and a woman in the car were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for evaluation. No injuries were reported.
Police found the vehicle that was shot in the 600 block of 17th Avenue. The incident was reported about 5:10 p.m.
Neighbors standing outside watching police work said they didn’t hear any shots fired but saw the police and stepped outside to see what was happening.
The car’s back window was blown out and glass was lying in the street.
However, there were reports that the shots were fired in the area of 5th Street and 14th Avenue.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood to find witnesses and to see if any of the homes had security cameras that may have captured all or part of the incident.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Restoring a wreck of a house in Davenport's Gold Coast
From the front, Donna' Winfield's house in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood looks great.
It's painted in a two-tone, light-green/dark-green color scheme, accented with black trim, and is embellished with numerous architectural details.
Look closely and you'll see fish scale shingles filling out the attic peak, a "swooped" roofline sitting atop a window with 36 panes of beveled glass and a bump-out on the second floor with rounded boards.
Walk to the sides and back, though, and it's an all together different story.
Not only are these areas unpainted, but glass is missing from windows and trim is rotting. Inside is worse. There are holes in the floors, almost no plaster, missing walls, no working mechanical systems and lots of evidence of racoon habitation.
This once-grand house built in 1898 had already been turned into apartments by 1924, and it has been vacant for more than the past 30 years. It's rough.
But, it is on its way to being rebuilt by Winfield, a Davenport native who lived most of her adult life in Texas where she was an attorney, including a district attorney for the county in which she lived and a juvenile court judge.
About 10 years ago Winfield came back to the Quad-Cities to care for her parents, and fell in love with the Gold Coast, the area of Davenport described as "Five to Nine, Ripley to Vine."
But why? Why pour so much money into this wreck of a house? Read more.
