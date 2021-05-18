Rick's Six: Rain stays, longtime Davenport bar owner calling it quits, and what to do with COVID relief funds

A good Tuesday to all. Our bout of wet weather continues today with the chance of showers throughout the day.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers likely today
There's a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m. through and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high will be near 66 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., Wednesday, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. Davenport bar owner who lived through Nazi occupation and fled communism is calling it quits
Anyone who asks Jeno Berta how he is doing always gets a standard response: "Better than some, worse than others."
For the last three decades, Berta has owned and operated Jeno's Little Hungary in northwest Davenport.
The local watering hole and meeting place has become an institution and prominent hangout for local Democrats, hosting candidates from mayor up to President Joe Biden.
A framed photograph of Biden's late son Beau Biden and Jeno M. Berta hangs above the bar. Berta's son, also named Jeno, served with Beau Biden in Iraq in 2009.
Berta also served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1976 and 1980.
"It's just a wholesome and positive environment," said former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba. "Jeno is a friendly, open, decent individual who is just so positive."
But after nearly 33 years in business, the 83-year-old is calling it quits.
Berta still runs the bar largely by himself, with some part-time help, seven days a week and 364 days a year. He is now in the process of selling the business. Read more.
3. How should Davenport spend $41 million in COVID-19 relief funds?
Davenport city officials are asking residents, businesses and community organizations to weigh in on how city leaders should spend nearly $41 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
City officials on Monday announced Davenport will receive $40.9 million under the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.
Included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the pandemic.
Davenport city officials say the one-time money "will be used to improve quality of life for Davenport residents, to provide for immediate recovery needs, and to create a long-term investment for Davenport’s future." Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Princeton woman helped boyfriend steal $33,000 of goods from Walcott hotel room, police say
A Princeton woman was arrested Monday morning for her part in the theft of almost $33,000 worth of items from a Walcott hotel room, court documents state.
Christina Naomi Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, reportedly helped John David Daniels, 42, of Princeton, break into a hotel room on March 26 at the Comfort Inn, where Trudeau worked.
Trudeau gave Daniels a key and helped him load items into her vehicle, court documents state. Read more.
Trending stories
