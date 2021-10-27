Rick's Six: Rains returning, man wanted in 2020 homicide captured, and 2 judges, 2 different rulings on UAW strike

A good Wednesday to all. Another dry day in the Quad-Cities that will be short-lived as the rains return overnight and into Thursday.
Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the upper 50s
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday showers are likely with a high near 52 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night showers are likely with a low around 48 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
2. Two judges. Two different rulings on UAW picketing activities at Iowa Deere sites
Two Iowa judges have come to two vastly differing conclusions about the activities of striking union workers at Deere factories.
A Polk County judge on Tuesday denied Deere & Co.’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of the company’s Des Moines-area facilities in Ankeny.
Meanwhile, a temporary injunction remains in place for picketing workers in Scott County. Read more.
A safety complaint was filed at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Oct. 19 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.
3. 3 charged with burglarizing Arconic learning center plead not guilty
Three people have pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly broke into the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale and tried to steal almost $27,000 worth of property.
Matthew Robert Bodenhamer, Jennie Rae Mitchell and Justin Ryan Johnson were arrested on Sept. 27. All three are charged with conspiracy, first-degree theft, and interference with official acts. Bodenhamer is also charged with second-degree burglary. Mitchell and Johnson are charged with third-degree burglary.
The trio allegedly broke into the learning center at 4900 State Street on Sept. 26, and were seen on video by Arconic security, according to the arrest affidavits. Security called Bettendorf police who responded to the scene.
Bodenhamer, 35, of Rock Island and Johnson, 32, of San Diego, reportedly fled from the building when police arrived but were caught after a short foot chase. They were both armed with a knife.
Mitchell, 41, of Moline, was found hiding in the basement. Read more.
4. Man wanted in Aug. 2020 homicide booked into Scott County Jail
A man wanted in connection with the Aug. 22, 2020, robbery and shooting death of Sylvester Eddings was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, Illinois, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Eddings death.
Three others already are in custody in connection with Eddings' death. Damarcus Laron Liddell, 34, of Walcott; Cordell Lashell McDowell, 33, of Coal Valley; and Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 38, of Davenport, each were arrested within days of Eddings' death. Each is charged with one count of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Read more.
5. Moline filmmakers receive Mid-America Emmy
Moline filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle have won a Mid-America Emmy for their newest documentary, "Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings."
The short documentary, focusing on two different approaches to turtle crossings in Cedar Rapids and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, won in the Environmental/Science category. Tammy and Kelly Rundle, who formed film and video production company Fourth Wall Films, have received nine Mid-America Emmy nominations for their films.
The couple used a grant from BeWildReWild/Big River Connectivity and Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to partially fund the film. Read more.
6. Prep spotlight
Here are the Quad-City athletes and teams of the week. Check them out.
