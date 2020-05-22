Rick's Six: Rainy but warm weekend, man charged with killing mother, and 5 straight days of death

A good Friday to all. As we head into the big holiday weekend, keep the umbrella handy, you're going to need it. Rain is in the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain, rain won't go away
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers.
Saturday: Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Sunday. The Rock is currently at 13.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday. At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave. from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island also is affected by floodwaters.
2. Davenport man charged with killing his mother
A Davenport man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother early Thursday.
McKinsley Steven Watson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Watson, 59.
Davenport police were sent to 620 W. 63rd St., Apt. 2, at 4:46 a.m. to investigate a call of an unresponsive female. Paramedics with the Davenport Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Greg Lalla, McKinsley Watson assaulted his mother, Victoria Watson, causing her death.
Police did not disclose the manner or cause of death.
An autopsy will be performed.
McKinsley Watson was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
3. Five straight days of death
A woman in her 80s is the latest Rock Island County resident to die of COVID-19-related causes — marking Thursday as the fifth-straight day at least one person has died in that Quad-Cities community.
Rock Island County’s death toll now stands at 25. Four new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 652 cases.
Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases, raising the county total to 322. Eight people in Scott County have died of COVID-19-related causes.
During Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers discussed the difference between “confirmed cases” and “presumptive cases.” Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. Candidate Schilling announces cancer diagnosis
Bobby Schilling, a candidate for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat, has announced he was recently diagnosed with cancer, saying he will return to the campaign trail after undergoing surgery.
"As my family and supporters know, I’m a fighter," Schilling said in statement. "I’ve been through many challenges in my life, and to be frank, this will be my biggest challenge yet. But I know, with my wife, 10 children and 13 grandkids behind me, I will be able to overcome this setback. I couldn’t be more prepared.
"I want to assure the voters of the Iowa 2nd District: I’m not quitting. I am confident that we will beat this thing and be back at the campaign in very short order." Read more.
5. Pair face drug trafficking charges in Davenport
A pair of men arrested Wednesday are accused of serving as the Davenport connection in what was described as a "drug-trafficking organization" that brought suitcases full of marijuana from Seattle to the area via Amtrak trains.
Thanh Van Nguyen, 50, faces a host of charges — Class B felony possession with intent to deliver MDMA (ecstasy), Class C felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Class D felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three Class D felony counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp.
Thai Van Le, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Both live in Davenport. Read more.
