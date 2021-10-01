 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Rainy weekend, riverfront prepped for cruise ships, and Davenport, Muscatine get $13 million in federal funds for floodwall
A good Friday to all. It's time to turn the page on September and welcome October. What will the month bring?

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Rain possible tonight, Saturday and Sunday 

Download PDF Drought

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Saturday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts n thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.

And in case your were wondering ...

Trick or treat Davenport

2. Davenport riverfront prepped for more cruise ships

092821-qc-nws-riverpark-001

People walk past the construction area along River Heritage Park before boarding American Cruise Line boat Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Davenport. City of Davenport is making another $1 million in improvements to River Heritage Park on River Drive. The promenade/river walk is being extended east, and the site is being graded. The improvements are, in part, to accommodate more cruise ships, including American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruises plans next year to be here simultaneously.

Another million-dollar investment in a Davenport park is making it cruise-ship ready for next season.

The latest Mississippi River cruise schedule shows large passenger vessels from two cruise lines anchoring simultaneously next year along the seawall at River Heritage Park.

Boats from American Cruise Lines — including classic paddlewheelers and modern riverboats — this year included Davenport in their ports-of-call. Hundreds of riverboat passengers have been disembarking at River Heritage Park, boarding buses for tours of Quad-City destinations.

Newly built riverboats from Viking Cruise Lines also will be anchoring next season in Davenport.

To prepare for the increase in river-fleet traffic, Davenport has made repairs to the seawall and now is extending the river walk/promenade that runs the length of the park's riverfront. The promenade includes a decorative-concrete walkway, lighting and benches.

The custom-made iron railing must also be retrofitted to accommodate the movement of passengers to their waiting tour buses. Read more.

3. DeWitt man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old

Edgar Delacruz

Edgar Delacruz

A DeWitt man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in February pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday in Clinton County Court.

Edgar Jared Delacruz, 21, was arrested earlier this month and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DeWitt Police Officer Justin Witt, the victim went with her parents to the DeWitt Police Department on Sept. 6. She told how Delacruz forced her to have sex on Feb. 22.

Delacruz admitted to having sex with the victim on that date, according to the arrest affidavit.

Along with pleading not guilty, Delacruz waived his right to a speedy trial in the written arraignment.

4. Davenport, Muscatine awarded $13 million for flood wall, levee construction

100121-qc-nws-floodgrants4.jpg

The regional water pollution control plant that serves Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park and Riverdale. Davenport and Muscatine will receive millions in federal grant dollars for flood fighting efforts, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

Davenport and Muscatine will receive millions in federal grant dollars for flood fighting efforts, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, in news release, said the federal government will award $13.1 million in grants to help the two river communities recover from flooding in 2019. Read more.

5. Microgreens grow in popularity in the Quad-Cities

092521-qc-nws-farmer-254

Sowing Seed Urban Garden Center owner Leticia Taliafero takes a cut of radish Microgreens for a customer to taste. She sells her crops at the Freight House and QC Farmers Markets and has partnerships with chefs at 14 different restaurants in the Quad-Cities and beyond.

To the untrained eye, it may look like Leticia Taliafero is selling grass, or even weeds.

Trays full of little green sprouts cover her tables at the Freight House Farmers' Market, rather than heaps of colorful vegetables or handmade goods featured under other tents. 

Taliafero stands at the ready, waiting to explain to customers how her microgreens are so much more than what they appear — a year-round, easy-to-grow source of flavor and nutrition. 

Microgreens are seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs harvested before they mature. Microgreens are available for plants such as broccoli, basil and beetroot, and many more. 

Taliafero sells her microgreens at the Freight House Farmers' Market and Quad Cities Farmers Market in Rock Island, and has partnerships with 14 restaurants. Read more.

Today's top videos

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the first grants have been awarded through the Back to Business recovery program.

Photos: IHSA Class 1A girls golf regional at Saukie Golf Course